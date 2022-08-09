Never Have I Ever season 3: Release date, trailer, cast and what we know so far

By Jenny Mensah

Mindy Kaling's hit series, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is returning to Netflix for a third season. Find out when it's released and what to expect.

Never Have I Ever has been delighting audiences since it first came to Netflix in 2020 and as its third season approaches, fans are more hungry for the teen drama than ever.

The Mindy Kaling-created comedy drama, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, follows Devi as she tackles everything from the loss of her father, to dating, friendships and high-school as a first generation Indian-American.

As we prepare for a third helping of the teen series, find out when Never Have I Ever drops on Netflix, who returns in the cast and what to expect from the season here.

Never Have I Ever season 3 is coming to Netflix. Picture: Netflix

What is Never Have I Ever season 3's release date and time on Netflix?

Never Have I Ever season 3 debuts on Netflix on Friday 12th August from 8am in the UK.

Who returns in the Never Have I Ever cast?

Never Have I Ever season 3 will see the return of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Poorna Jagannathan as Devi's mother Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Megan Suri as Aneesa Qureshii, Niecy Nash as Devi's therapist Dr. Jamie Ryan and more.

Never Have I Ever season 2 recap:

After juggling both Paxton and Ben and dealing with the fallout of being caught out for her betrayal, Devi and Paxton finally get together at the end of season 2.

Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar. Picture: Netflix

What can we expect from Never Have I Ever season 3?

Judging by the official trailer, season 3 sees Devi and Paxton explore their relationship and sees Devi deal with the fallout of publicly dating one of the hottest guys at school. Understandably, she's realised being in a relationship hasn't solved all of her problems and she still seems to be on friendly terms with Ben. Plus, a new potential suitor is introduced into the group in the form of the son of her mother's friend.

Never Have I Ever is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 12th August 2022.

