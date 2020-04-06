Netflix’s Tiger King to release "one more episode" soon, says Jeff Lowe

6 April 2020, 14:27 | Updated: 6 April 2020, 14:50

One of the main subjects of the hit Netflix documentary has said another episode is going to be on the streaming channel soon.

One more episode of Tiger King is coming very soon, according to one of the documentary's subjects.

Rumours are rife we could be set for one more helping of the bizarre Netflix show after a video of Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren addressing some of their famous fans was shared online.

Joe Exotic in Netflix's Tiger King
Netflix’s Tiger King to release "one more episode" soon, says Jeff Lowe (Joe Exotic pictured). Picture: Netlflix

In a video shared Saturday 4 April on Twitter by Justin Turner, the zoo owner says to camera: "Netflix is adding one more episode. We'll be on next week. They're filming here tomorrow."

Watch the clip here:

The video was made out to Major League Baseball player Justin Turner and his wife Courtney after their friend Christie Dish listened to their take on Tiger King on the Holding Kourt podcast.

Meanwhile, last week saw Marilyn Manson reveal he was once approached by Tiger King's Joe Exotic for a political endorsement.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Tainted Love singer revealed a DM sent to him by Exotic - whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage - back in January 2018.

It read: "Hey. Thanks for the follow. I'm running for Governor of Oklahoma and trying to speak for the real people for a change and get some people help with addiction in this State that no one cares about. Would you endorse me?"

Exotic clarifies: "Not asking for money. Just to use your name as an endorsement."

Manson suggested he didn't respond to the former zoo keeper, by simply captioning his post: "Nope. Don’t Fuck With Cats." which referenced another recent Netflix documentary.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available to watch on Netflix now.

