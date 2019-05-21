Netflix's Stranger Things season 3 teaser trailer sees the return of bully Billy Hargrove

21 May 2019, 11:43 | Updated: 21 May 2019, 12:32

Netflix have released a new teaser clip for the hit 80s horror series, which sees summer in full swing in the town of Hawkins.

Stranger Things has shared a new teaser for Stranger Things season 3.

The hit Netflix show, which stars the likes of Millie Bobbie Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, is set to return this year, and their latest clip sees the return of a not-so-favourite character.

The season's villain, Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery), who first appeared last season back as a lifeguard... but he seems to have big fans mothers of Hawkins.

Watch Netflix's teaser above.

Stranger Things season 3 teaser trailer sees bad boy Billy Hargrove return
Stranger Things season 3 teaser trailer sees bad boy Billy Hargrove return. Picture: YouTube/ Netflix/ Stranger Things

Stranger Things, which sees school kids forced to juggle the struggles of everyday life with the threat of death from Demogorgons and the upside down, has been teasing its return for a few months now.

Its first official trailer, which aired back in March this year, sees the cast grow up to The Who's Baba O'Riley.

Despite the choice of music being decidedly 70s, it doesn't stop the rest of the clip from being ridiculously 80s from start to finish.The perms are bigger, the clothes are brighter and there's plenty of trips to the mall.

But unfortunately, the Demogorgons look bigger and more gruesome too.

Watch the explosive looking trailer here:

The trailer not only looks explosive, but there'll no doubt be fireworks on the night the new series drops, with the show available on Netflix from American Independence Day 4 July 2019.

