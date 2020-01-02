Netflix reveal their most-watched series of 2019

2 January 2020, 11:52 | Updated: 2 January 2020, 11:53

Henry Cavill attends the world premiere of Netflix's The Witcher at the Vue Leicester Square in London.
Henry Cavill attends the world premiere of Netflix's The Witcher at the Vue Leicester Square in London. Picture: Keith Mayhew / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The streaming platform puts The Witcher as the UK's favourite drama of the past year.

Netflix have revealed their most-watched series of 2019... and the fantasy drama The Witcher is a huge success on both sides of the Atlantic.

The series - which sees Henry Cavill star as a monster hunter in a fantasy world - was the most-watched series on the steaming platform in the UK last year. The show came second in the US only to the third season of the sci-fi horror Stranger Things.

The Ricky Gervais comedy After Life has been gaining a lot of viewers in the UK as it sits at No 2, with its creator tweeting: "I still can’t quite believe that After Life beat things like Stranger Things and You".

Also on the most-watched series list was Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror and the British crime drama Top Boy.

Aside from ongoing series, the documentary The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann was the most-watched programme on Netflix in the UK, while the film The Irishman made No 5 in the overall list.

In the US, Stranger Things 3 was the most-watched series, with The Witcher coming second. The Americans are also keen on the superhero series The Umbrella Academy and the black comedy Dead To Me.

Netflix Most Watched Series 2019 UK

1. The Witcher
2. After Life
3. Stranger Things 3
4. Sex Education
5. The Umbrella Academy
6. You
7. Unbelievable
8. Top Boy
9. Black Mirror
10. Dirty John: The Dirty Truth

Netflix UK Most Watched Releases in 2019

1. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
2. 6 Underground
3. Murder Mystery
4. The Witcher
5. The Irishman
6. After Life
7. Stranger Things 3
8. Our Planet
9. Sex Education
10. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes: Limited Series

Netflix UK Most-Watched Documentaries of 2019

1. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
2. Our Planet
3. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
4. Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
5. FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
6. Abducted in Plain Sight
7. The Devil Next Door
8. I Am A Killer
9. The Great Hack
10. Dirty John: The Dirty Truth

Netflix UK Most-Watched Movies of 2019

1. 6 Underground
2. Murder Mystery
3. The Irishman
4. Isn't It Romantic
5. Triple Frontier
6. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
7. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
8. Fractured
9. Secret Obsession
10. The Highwaymen

Netflix Most Watched Series in the US in 2019

1. Stranger Things 3
2. The Witcher
3. The Umbrella Academy
4. Dead To Me
5. You: Season 2
6. When They See Us
7. Unbelievable
8. Sex Education
9. 13 Reasons Why: Season 3
10. Raising Dion

