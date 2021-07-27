Love Is Blind: 7 things we learnt from the explosive new trailer

Love Is Blind: After the Alter: 7 things we learnt from the explosive new trailer. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind is about to return to our screens with a new reunion episode titled After The Alter.

While no one exactly wants to be reminded of Lockdown 1.0, Netflix's Love Is Blind was definitely a defining moment that helped us get through and keep the boredom at bay.

For those who have forgotten the premise of the show, a bunch of singletons were placed in 'pods' and were tasked with getting to know the other contestants intimately - without any physical interaction.

In fact, they weren't even allowed to see the person in the other room until the guy had proposed (hence the name).

The coupled up contestants then had a short while to get to know their betrothed face-to-face, before they tied the knot.

Although the streaming service announced that the hit dating show had been renewed for a second season back in March, the release date for the next instalment has yet to be announced.

That said, the streaming service has put together the new reunion episode, which is coming to Netflix on July 28.

Ahead of the new episode, an explosive trailer teased what's to come - here are 7 things we learnt...

1. Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed are stronger than ever

Super-fans will no doubt already know that the pair are still together, but from the short preview of the Netflix reunion, we saw the pair confirm just how happy they are.

Talking to the camera, Cameron says, "I can’t even imagine being single now," to which Lauren cheekily responds, "You don’t need to be thinking about being single now!"

2. Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike are thinking about having kids

Despite claiming they "need adult supervision" themselves, it sounds as though Amber is ready to expand their family.

"You're never going to have the perfect situation to have children," Amber explains. "The longer he waits, the more unrealistic it's going to become."

3. Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago makes a surprise appearance

The reality TV star was spotted having dinner with Love Is Blind's Damian Powers back in August 2020, and, true to form, she crashes the reunion party to stir things up.

4. ...then there's a showdown between her and Giannina Gibelli

Naturally, Giannina - Damian's on-off-partner whom he was with on the show - is having none of it.

"She's on the wrong Netflix show," she fumes, before telling Francesca "he's mine".

Damien seems less than impressed by the outburst, however, responding to Giannina: "You don't control me, you don't tell me what to do. I can handle my own."

Yikes!

5. Jessica Batten sets the record straight about ex Mark Cuevas

Talking to the girls, Jess admits: "My biggest fear going into the party is seeing Mark's girlfriend."

She then tears up and reveals, "Apparently he was sleeping with multiple other women. He had been fooling me the entire time."

6. Lauren 'LC' Chamblin has been "unlucky" in love

LC actually dated Mark after the show had ended.

However, she revealed in June last year that they had parted ways, after learning that he was dating someone else.

Taking to Instagram at the time, LC wrote: "My close friend's co-worker is dating Mark!!"

7. Barnett does *not* look happy to see Jessica

Finally, the trailer ends with an awkward moment between Jess and Barnett.

As she wanders over to him at the party, he looks visibly peeved and walks away, saying: "I can't, I'm sorry".

She then says to the camera: "What did I even - what did I do?"

Love Is Blind: After The Alter lands on Netflix on July 28