Netflix's Britney vs Spears: Release date, trailer & what to expect

Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship is the subject of yet another documentary. Find out when the Netflix doc is released here.

Since the release of documentaries which shed light on Britney Spears' conservatorship, the Free Britney movement has never been more in the forefront of the media.

Following the release of Hulu's Framing Britney Spears and the BBC's Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, Netflix is now set to release its own take on the whole saga.

But what is the streaming giant's Britney Spears documentary called, when is it set for release and what will it explore that the others haven't?

Find out everything we know about Britney vs Spears and see its trailer and release date here.

Netflix vs Britney Spears will be released in September. Picture: Netflix

What is the Britney Spears Documentary called on Netflix?

Netflix's new documentary on the pop princess is entitled Britney vs Spears.

When is the Britney Spears documentary out on Netflix?

Britney vs Spears is released on 28 September 2021.

What will Netflix's Britney vs Spears explore?

The Erin Lee Carr-directed project will take another look at Britney Spears' controversial 13-year long conservatorship. Though there is plenty of archive footage of Spears' as well as her voice, there's no suggestion that we'll see the pop star feature as a contributor.

Britney has also most recently become engaged to her long-term boyfriend Sam Ashgari and there have been more developments in her legal case, but it's let to be seen how up to date this documentary will be.

