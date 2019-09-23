Netflix's Breaking Bad movie El Camino with Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman: trailers, cast, release date & more

Netflix have given fans a taste of the spin-off of the much-loved drug lord series, which sees Aaron Paul return as Jesse Pinkman.

Netflix have released a first look at their upcoming Breaking Bad movie.

Dropped during last night's Emmy Awards, the mysterious clip for El Camino sees Aaron Paul return as the much-loved character Jesse Pinkman, and it looks like he's having a bit of a rough time.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is set for release on 11 October 2019.

The clip sees someone smoking in a stationary car as a police report can be heard saying nine bodies have been discovered, adding: "Investigators are searching for a person of interest who fled the scene. Anyone with information on this massacre is asked to call the police immediately."

As the camera zooms to reveal a very disturbed, scarred and weathered Jesse Pinkman - we can only deduce that is the only one who managed to get away.

This could indeed mean that Walter White - played by Bryan Cranston - has been confirmed dead, since there were eight gang members in the show's final shootout with Heisenberg possibly being the ninth body found.

With the YouTube description of the Netflix video reading: "The only way forward is to leave his past behind," it's likely the film will pick up from where the series left off and either explore Pinkman's further downfall or his attempt to leave a life of serious crime.

A screen shot from the teaser for El Camino -A Breaking Bad Movie. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

When is El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie released?

The film is set for release on Netflix on 11 October 2019.

Who is in the cast?

So far cast members include Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, Matt Jones as Badger and Charles Baker as Skinny Pete.

What is the plot for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie?

El Camino seems to pick up from where the hit series, which finished airing in 2013, left off.

It's likely we'll see them Pinkman attempt to evade the law and pick up the pieces of his life after the dramatic events, which saw Walter White laid out on the floor of his lab.

