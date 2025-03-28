Adolescence writer explains why Netflix series won't get season 2

Adolescence was released on Netflix on 13th March 2025. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

Jack Thorne, the co-writer of the hit series, has explained why the hit limited Netflix four-parter won't be getting a second helping.

Since it was released on Netflix, Adolescence has taken the nation by storm and made history to become the first streaming show to top the UK's weekly TV ratings.

Despite it's incredible success, Jack Thorne - who co-wrote the show together with show creator Stephen Graham - has explained why he doesn't want it to return to the small screen for another season.

Asked on ITV’s This Morning if there would be another series of Adolescence from Katie's perspective, Thorne said: "I don’t think we’re the right people to tell Katie’s story".

He went on: "I think there are other makers out there that could tell beautiful dramas about Katie or girls like Katie, and that those shows should be made.

\“Our aim was to try and tell Jamie’s story as fully as we possibly could, and maybe trying to tell her story would dilute that in some way and maybe we would be inadequate for that task.”

Speaking about the hit series, which sees every episode shot in one take and stars Graham alongside Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty and rising star Owen Cooper, he said: “Jamie’s story is finished".

“I don’t think there’s anywhere more we can take Jamie, so I don’t think there is a series two".

He added: “We’d love to explore the one shot format in another way. We’d love to tell other stories with it, but I don’t think a series two is quite right for us.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Graham visited The Chris Moyles Show to talk about the show earlier this month and discussed the inspiration behind creating the limited series.

"I read an article and it was an article about a young boy who'd stabbed a young girl to death," he recalled.

"A couple of months later there was a piece on the news and it was about a young boy, who'd stabbed a young girl to death and if I'm really honest with you, it hurt my heart. And. I just thought why?"

"Not just because I'm a father," the Liverpudlian actor explained. "But because, you know, any kind of human being with an ounce of moral compass can look at that kind of situation and think what's happening?

"We're entering this kind of era where there was four, five, six, seven cases of young boys and I'm gonna call them young boys. They're not men."

Speaking about his own motivations for creating the series, he went on: "You know that beautiful saying, It takes a village to raise a child. I just wanted to create something that kind of looked at it from that perspective, but also looked at it that maybe we are all slightly accountable in some way. Be that parents, be that school, be that government, school, society and let's be completely honest: Today the internet is as much of a teacher and a parent to our children as we can be. Do you know what I mean?"

Adolescence is available to watch now on Netflix.

