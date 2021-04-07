Morgan Freeman urges people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Morgan Freeman urges citizens to take the covid vaccine. Picture: YouTube/The Creative Coalition

By Jenny Mensah

The velvet-voiced Hollywood superstar has lent himself for a special PSA on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Morgan Freeman has urged Americans to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The legendary Hollywood actor has taken part in a Public Service Announcement video for The Creative Coalition and the National Blue Ribbon Task Force, which urges people to trust him just as he trusts science.

Speaking to camera, The Shawshank Redemption star said: "I'm Morgan Freeman. I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me. So here I am to say, I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, You get the vaccine.

He added: "In math it's called the distributive property. In people it's called taking care of one another."

READ MORE: You can get Morgan Freeman on your SatNav

Morgan Freeman isn't the only famous superstar to encourage the public to take the COVID vaccine.

Dolly Parton filmed herself getting the vaccine as she gave her Jolene anthem a fitting facelift for the COVID-19 era.

The 75-year-old country music icon, sang: “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

From this side of the pond none other than Michael Caine and Elton John took part in a humorous ad for the NHS, which saw Caine replace the legendary piano man, who was struggling with his acting skills.

Watch the advert here:

The humorous ad begins with Elton undertaking a rather poor audition, where he's asked to be less showbiz and provide his best Michael Caine impression.

Unfortunately it doesn't work out well for the Your Song singer, whose acting is looked on less than favourably by the producers.

After being told that they'll let him know, the piano man declares to film-makers: "Well, at this short notice you won't find anyone bigger."

Cut to national treasure Michael Caine, who says in his iconic voice: "Hello, My name is Michael Caine.

"I've just had a vaccine for COVID. It didn't hurt. Not many people know that."

Off camera a member of the filming crew says: "Let the little man know he didn't get the job".

READ MORE: Dave Grohl was blown away by meeting Elton John