Moon Knight: Oscar Issac's superhero role & release date revealed in official trailer

By Jenny Mensah

The official trailer for MCU's Moon Knight has been released starring Oscar Issac. Find out when it's out on Disney+ and how to watch it.

The much-anticipated first official trailer for Moon Knight has been released, which sees Oscar Isaac in the role of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) superhero.

The American actor takes on a pretty British accent for his role as Stephen Grant in the series, which looks to give us another exciting superhero to get stuck into.

But who is Moon Knight and what are his super powers and his origin story?

Find out everything we know about Moon Knight below, including when it's released, who stars alongside Oscar Isaac in the series and more.

When is Moon Knight released on Disney +?

Moon Knight will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ on 30th March 2022.

Oscar Isaac stars in Moon Knight on Disney+. Picture: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Who is Moon Knight?

Moon Knight (played by Oscar Isaac) is Marc Spector- a mercenary and the the alter ego of a mild-mannered gift shop employee Steven Grant, who has a dissociative identity disorder.

What is Moon Knight about?

As detailed on the Marvel website: "The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Who stars in the Moon Knight cast?

Alongside Oscar Issac as the titular character, Moon Knight stars Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and Gaspard Ulliel.

Moon Knight is mercenary Marc Spector who shares a body with Stephen Grant. Picture: Marvel Studios

What are Moon Knight's powers?

In the comics, Moon Knight is a former mercenary who becomes a conduit for Egyptian moon god Khonshu. During full moon's gifted with enhanced strength, visions and dreams and the ability to drain the life out of people. It's not clear how many of these powers will be taken on in the new Marvel Studios adaptation. His primary weapons are the crescent darts, which you can see in the trailer.

Where is Moon Knight set?

It appears that the character of Stephen Grant is British and works in a London museum. Scenes in the trailer include shots outside the stairs of the National Portrait Gallery in Trafalgar Square. However the trailer also includes snapshots from across the globe and what looks like Egypt.

