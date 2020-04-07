WATCH: Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo for Texas retirement home

The Gentlemen star and his family treated senior citizens at an assisted living facility by hosting a few rounds of the popular game.

Matthew McConaughey has gone viral after hosting a virtual bingo game for senior citizens in Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood star, who hails from the US State himself, leant his famous voice to help call out the numbers for residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living.

The Dazed and Confused actor was joined by his mother Kay, his wife Camila and his children, Levi, Livingston and Vida.

Watch a clip of what they got up to in a video posted by The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living above.

Matthew McConaughey and his family host rounds of virtual bingo to senior residents in Texas. Picture: Facebook/The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living

The centre wrote on Facebook: "Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!

"Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink".

WATCH: Robert De Niro & Danny Devito plea with New Yorkers to "stay home"

McConaughey isn't the only celebrity putting skills to good use.

Last month saw Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro and Danny Devito plea with New Yorkers to stay home and social distance during the pandemic.

It also witnessed Samuel L. Jackson give a dramatic reading of an expletive-filled book, which urges the public to "stay the f**k at home".

The Pulp Fiction actor took part in an interview from home on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he read an updated version of the popular book "Go the f**k to sleep," which was written by Adam Mansbach.

According to the Glass star, Mansbach approached him with an up-to-date version of his poem for the coronavirus, which mixes explicit language with child-like rhyme.

Jackson - who had had previously read for his audiobook - jumped at the chance to read the update, which began: "Stay the f** at home. Corona is spreading, this shit is no joke".

He added: "It's no time to work or roam. The way you can fight it is simple my friends, stay the fuck at home.

"Now technically I’m not a doctor. But motherfuckers listen when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam F**king Jackson, imploring you: Keep your ass at home.

"If you want things to get back to normal, don't panic. Just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay the f**k at home.”

See Samuel L. Jackson's full interview here, where he talks about everything from cancelling his holiday plans to watching Tiger King on Netflix.

