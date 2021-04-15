Martin Compston: Fans will "need therapy" after Line of Duty episode 5

15 April 2021, 12:52 | Updated: 15 April 2021, 13:01

Martin Compston in Line Of Duty
Martin Compston in Line Of Duty. Picture: Instagram/mrmartincompston/BBC One

The Scottish actor, who plays Steve Arnott in the hit BBC drama, has delivered a stark warning about the show's upcoming episode.

Martin Compston has warned Line of Duty fans they will "need therapy" by the end of Sunday night's episode on 18 April 2021.

The fourth episode of the current sixth series ended in a dramatic cliff-hanger when it was revealed DCI Jo Davidson, played by Kelly Macdonald, is related to a mystery person in the police database, and Martin - who portrays DI Steve Arnott - has teased viewers that is nothing compared to episode five's finale.

The Scottish actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his waistcoat-loving character running in full police gear, and he added the caption: "Episode 5 kicks off as stores re-open and there’s a sale on waistcoats. In all seriousness though if you thought Ep 4 ended on a cliffhanger, you’ll need therapy by the end of Ep5".

READ MORE: Line Of Duty fans react to series six premiere

Last month, the actor admitted his character's waistcoats had to be extended after some lockdown weight gain.

As reported by The Sun, the 36-year-old star - who lives in Las Vegas - said: "Our lovely costume designer had to do a wee bit of wizardry on week one and let them out a little bit for me.

"Your body shape, when you come back in a different shape it's pretty miserable for a couple of days.

"I came back from Vegas after lockdown, and I thought everybody's got quite a busy home life.

"I thought quarantine was going to be a couple of weeks of heaven. Peace and quiet, lie in, wine and Domino's.

"But it turned into two hours on the exercise bike, soup, and water trying to get myself back in shape for these suits.

"It was a rough couple of weeks, but I think I just about made it."

The cast and crew of the BBC One drama had a seven-month gap in between filming the sixth series as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Vicky McClure, who plays Kate Fleming, talk to Chris Moyles about the break in filming below:

READ MORE: Line of Duty 6 teaser hints Steve Arnott could leave AC-12

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Fast & Furious 9

Fast & Furious 9: Trailer, release date, plot and more

Pete Bennett and Nikki Grahame at The National Television Awards 2006

Pete Bennett shares throwback Nikki Grahame clip from festival tent

Jennifer Aniston at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room

Jennifer Aniston's rep responds to baby claims

Pete Bennett speaks about former girlfriend and fellow Big Brother contestant on GMB

GMB viewers praise Pete Bennett for tribute to Nikki Grahame

Dave Grohl talks about the importance of touring in his WHAT DRIVES US doc

Watch the trailer for Dave Grohl's WHAT DRIVES US documentary

Foo Fighters

Latest On Radio X

The Snuts' lead singer Jack Cochrane and Lewis Capaldi

The Snuts owe Lewis Capaldi "a few pints" for UK No.1 album

Damon Albarn in the video for Blur's There's No Other Way, April 1991

The best Baggy tunes that’ll take you back to the 1990s

Features

James Dean Bradfield in the video for Manic Street Preachers' A Design For Life

How A Design For Life gave Manic Street Preachers a new start

Manic Street Preachers

Some of the strangest music videos ever made: Peter Gabriel, David Bowie, Electric Six and Basement Jaxx

The weirdest music videos ever made

Features

Leicester's Noisily Festival will return in 2021

Which small and boutique festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Festivals 2021

The Stone Roses Ian Brown, The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Foo Fighters Dave Grohl

Ian Brown slams Mick Jagger for COVID-themed Dave Grohl duet

The Stone Roses