Martin Compston: Fans will "need therapy" after Line of Duty episode 5

Martin Compston in Line Of Duty. Picture: Instagram/mrmartincompston/BBC One

The Scottish actor, who plays Steve Arnott in the hit BBC drama, has delivered a stark warning about the show's upcoming episode.

Martin Compston has warned Line of Duty fans they will "need therapy" by the end of Sunday night's episode on 18 April 2021.

The fourth episode of the current sixth series ended in a dramatic cliff-hanger when it was revealed DCI Jo Davidson, played by Kelly Macdonald, is related to a mystery person in the police database, and Martin - who portrays DI Steve Arnott - has teased viewers that is nothing compared to episode five's finale.

The Scottish actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his waistcoat-loving character running in full police gear, and he added the caption: "Episode 5 kicks off as stores re-open and there’s a sale on waistcoats. In all seriousness though if you thought Ep 4 ended on a cliffhanger, you’ll need therapy by the end of Ep5".

Last month, the actor admitted his character's waistcoats had to be extended after some lockdown weight gain.

As reported by The Sun, the 36-year-old star - who lives in Las Vegas - said: "Our lovely costume designer had to do a wee bit of wizardry on week one and let them out a little bit for me.

"Your body shape, when you come back in a different shape it's pretty miserable for a couple of days.

"I came back from Vegas after lockdown, and I thought everybody's got quite a busy home life.

"I thought quarantine was going to be a couple of weeks of heaven. Peace and quiet, lie in, wine and Domino's.

"But it turned into two hours on the exercise bike, soup, and water trying to get myself back in shape for these suits.

"It was a rough couple of weeks, but I think I just about made it."

The cast and crew of the BBC One drama had a seven-month gap in between filming the sixth series as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

