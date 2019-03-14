Madeleine McCann Netflix doc: trailer, release date

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann will be released on Netflix this month, see the official trailer for the documentary here.

Netflix are set to air a documentary exploring the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Watch its trailer above.

The film will take a detailed look at the missing three-year-old, who vanished while on holiday with her family in Portugal on 3 May 2007.

Find out everything you need to know about the doc below.

When is Netflix's Madeleine McCann documentary released?

You can stream The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann on Netflix from 15 March 2019

What will it involve?

A Netflix spokesperson said: “By blending new interviews with more than 40 contributors, 120 hour of interviews, archival news footage and reenactments, The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann goes beyond the headlines and takes a unique look at the facts of the case as well as its impact on media standards around the world.”

Have the McCann family taken part in the documentary?

No, Gerry and Kate Mcanns have not taken part.

What is their response to the film?

The McCanns have slammed the documentary as they believe it will "hinder" the ongoing police investigation.

As the Independent reports, McCann said at a statement: “We are aware that Netflix are planning to screen a documentary in March 2019 about Madeleine’s disappearance".

“The production company told us that they were making the documentary and asked us to participate.“We did not see – and still do not see – how this programme will help the search for Madeleine and, particularly given there is an active police investigation, it could potentially hinder it.

“Consequently, our views and preferences are not reflected in the programme. We will not be making any further statements or giving interviews regarding this programme.”