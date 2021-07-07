Is Love Island on tonight? Rescheduled start time due to England v Denmark

By Jenny Mensah

As England face-off against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals, reality TV fans are wondering if Love Island has been pushed back. Find out here.

England will take to Wembley Stadium tonight for what's undoubtedly set be one of most-watched moments of the year.

The Three Lions will face off against Denmark in the Euro 2020 Semi-final match, which marks 25 years since they've reached this point in the European tournament.

As the nation waits with baited-breath to find out if England can progress to the FINALS, there's another question on reality TV fan's minds: Is Love Island still on tonight? And if so, has it pushed back it's time?

Find out if you can watch the game AND find out what's going down in the Love Island villa here.

England footballer Harry Kane and Love Island's Laura Whitmore. Picture: 1. Chris Ricco - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images 2. ITV 2

Is Love Island on tonight?

Yes, according to the ITV Hub TV Guide, Love Island will be starting at the later time of 10pm on ITV2 on Wednesday 7 July to accommodate the football.

When is England v Denmark on?

England kick-off in their semi-final match against Denmark on 7 July from 8pm at Wembley Stadium. You can also watch it on ITV or the ITV Hub.

Lucinda Strafford a bombshell on Love Island 2021. Picture: Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

How long does Love Island last and when is the final?

The last two summer series of Love Island had 49 episodes each, so the seventh series is predicted to end on Monday 23 August 2021.

Is Love Island on every night?

Love Island usually takes place from Mon-Friday from 9pm, with Love Island: Unseen Bits at 10pm taking place on Saturdays, when the cast are said to have a break from filming. Aftersun takes place on Sundays, which will be hosted by Laura Whitmore, along with the rest of the show this year.

