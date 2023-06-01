Love Island 2023: Start date, cast, host, villa & more

The start date and cast for Love Island 2023 has been confirmed. Find out everything we know about the series so far.

Love Island is now a permanent fixture on our screens every summer and its 10th series will be no different.

The reality TV competition, which sees hot young singles find love in the Spanish sun, is almost ready to assault our screens, but what can we expect from the show this year?

Find out everything we know about Love Island so far including, when it starts, who's this year's host, who's in the cast and where it will be filmed.

When does Love Island start?

Love Island starts on Monday 5th June 2023 on ITV2 and ITVX from 9pm.

Cast of 2023 summer Love Island revealed

Who’s in the Love Island 2023 cast?

The cast confirmed for Love Island 2023 so far are:

Molly Marsh, 21, Musical Theatre Performer and Social Media Creator from Doncaster, Instagram: @mollygracemarsh

Ruchee Gurung, 24, Beautician from Sutton, Instagram: rucheewawo

Catherine Agbaje, 22, Commercial Real Estate Agent from Dublin, Instagram: catherine_agbaje

Ella Thomas, 23, Model from Glasgow, Instagram: ellathomas_

Jess Harding, 22, Aesthetics Practitioner from London, Instagram: jesshardingox

Mehdi Edno, 26, Communications Manager from Bourdeaux/London, Instagram: mehdiedno_

André Furtado, 21, Clothing brand entrepreneur from Dudley, Instagram: @dre.furtado

Tyrique Hyde, 24, Semi-Professional Footballer from Essex, Instagram: tyriquehyde

George Fensom. 24. Business Development Executive from Bedford, Instagram: georgefensom

Mitchel Taylor, 26, Gas Engineer from Sheffield, Instagram: mitcheltaylor_

Where is Love Island 2023 filmed?

Love Island returns to its villa in Mallorca, Spain for the summer edition.

Who’s hosting Love Island?

Maya Jama will return to host Love Island after successfully hosting the Winter series of the the reality show this year.

Who is Maya Jama?

Maya Jama is a former radio host, presenter and model and she’s featured on the likes of BBC's Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star and ITV's Cannonball, Walk The Line and Don't Hate The Playaz.

Where is Maya Jama from?

Maya Jama is of Somalian and Swedish descent. She was born and raised in Bristol, where she attended Cotham School. She was named after the US poet and author Maya Angelou.

Who won Love Island 2022?

The winners of last year's Love Island were Ekin-su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti. The fiery couple went through trials and tribulations in the villa to take home the £50k prize.

Love Island starts on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 5th June 2023 at 9pm.

