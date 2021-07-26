Casa Amor 2021 cast: Here are the new Love Islanders - and their Instagram handles
26 July 2021, 16:20 | Updated: 26 July 2021, 17:58
As Casa Amor hits season 7 of Love Island this week. Find out who's headed to Love Island, their ages and their Instagram handles.
It's that time Love Island 2021 fans have all been been waiting for: Casa Amor.
The reality dating show has had some great moments so far with saucy bombshells and shock dumpings, but things are about to turn up a notch when the couples are challenged by new temptation at Casa Amor.
So who can we expect to rock up to Love Island 2021? Get our line-up of 12 singletons waiting to wreak havoc on Casa Amor this week.
Who is in the Love Island Casa Amor 2021 cast?
- Amy Day, 25, from Surrey
- Clarisse Juliette, 23, a social media influencer from London
- Lillie Haynes, 22, from South Shields Newcastle
- Salma Naran, 20, from Ireland
- Mary Medford, 22, from Leeds
- Kaila Troy, 28, from Dublin, Ireland
- Dale, 24, from Glasgow
- Medhy Malanda, 24, an American Footballer from Luton (originally Belgium)
- Harry Young, 24, from Glasgow
- Sam Jackson, 23, from Blackburn
- Matthew McNabb, 26, from Northern Ireland
- Jack Barlow, 26, a racing driver from East Sussex
READ MORE: Who is Tyler Cruickshank? The Love Island star's age, job and Instagram handle revealed
Find out more about the cast of Casa Amor and their Instagram handles here:
Amy Day, 25, from Surrey
Age: 25
From: Surrey
Job: Performer
Instagram: @___amyday___
Amy said: "I'm clearly not very good at dating myself. I’m looking forward to the experience and the potential of finding someone I might not have met."
Clarisse Juliette, 23, from London
Age: 23
From: London
Job: Brand owner/influencer
Instagram: @clarissejuliette
"I'm bored of hugging my pillow... it’s time to find a boyfriend," joked the influencer. "I feel like guys are coming in here to actually find a girlfriend as well."
Lillie Haynes, 22, from South Shields, Newcastle
Age: 22
From: South Shields
Job: Trainee accountant
Instagram: @lillie.haynes
Lily has called herself "loyal" and adds: "Usually I’m very loyal and I meet one guy, date him, date him only and then I end up being his girlfriend and it never works out. So I wanted to meet loads of different people that I wouldn’t normally come across and date them all essentially and then pick who I like from that bunch rather than sticking with one and rolling with that."
Salma Naran, 20, from Dublin, Ireland
Age: 20
From: Dublin
Job: Model/influencer
Instagram: @salma.naranx
Salma, who says she tends to have "tunnel vision" for boys said: "It looks like time moves fast in there in a good way –it’s like, do you actually like me or not? In the real world it’s so wishy-washy. With this, it’s just, you need to know."
Mary Bedford, 22, Leeds
Age: 22
From: Wakefield
Job: Model
Instagram: @mary_bedford
The model from Wakefield said: "I have the worst luck, ever, with boys. Genuinely the worst ever. I always get dragged into the same circle of boys. So I was like, I need to go in another direction."
Kaila Troy, 28, from Dublin, Ireland
Age: 28
From: Dublin
Job: International DJ
Instagram: @djkailatroy
READ MORE: How much does Laura Whitmore get paid for hosting Love Island?
Medhy Malanda, 24, an American Footballer from Luton
Age: 24
From: Belgium (now lives in Luton)
Job: American football player/model
Instagram: @medhymalanda
The American Footballer, who is originally from Belgium said: "I’ve been single for 4 years and I love a good challenge. I love temptation so I thought why not?"
Dale Mehmet, 24, from Glasgow
Age: 24
From: Glasgow
Job: Barber
Instagram: @dalehuncho
The Scottish barber said: "It’s something different. I’m the kind of person who is super chilled. If I meet someone then that would be amazing. But I take everything as it comes. I’d like to meet someone I like and can move forward with, but I’ll just take it as it comes."
Harry Young, 24, a car salesman from Glasgow
Age: 24
From: Glasgow
Job: Car salesman
Instagram: @harryyoung
Harry, who is the first Love Island contestant to have signed up through Tinder, says: "I've been single for a year and a half and previously went through heartbreak and I’ve had a bit of fun as well. Obviously, COVID then hit so I haven't had the chance to date."
He added: "Over the past year it was easier to start off an initial conversation online because pubs and clubs were closed."
Matthew McNabb, 26, Belfast
Age: 26
From: Belfast
Job: Strategic marketing consultant
Instagram: @mmacnabb
Matt said he applied to Love Island for the adventure, adding: "... It seems like a really fun thing to do."
Sam Jackson, 23, from Blackburn
Age: 23
From: Clitheroe, Lancashire
Job: Maintenance engineer
Instagram: @samjacksonn98
Sam, who is a fan of the show, says: "I’m definitely ready for a relationship, I’ve had my fun now."
Jack Barlow, 26, a racing driver from East Sussex
Age: 26
From: East Sussex
Job: Racing driver and coach
Instagram: @jackcbarlow
The racing driver and coach says: "I’ve been single for about two years now. To be honest, I'm ready to meet the one. Not necessarily get married at this age but just experience life with somebody and start a new adventure. We’ve all been deprived of a bit of adventure over the last year."
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.