Casa Amor 2021 cast: Here are the new Love Islanders - and their Instagram handles

By Jenny Mensah

As Casa Amor hits season 7 of Love Island this week. Find out who's headed to Love Island, their ages and their Instagram handles.

It's that time Love Island 2021 fans have all been been waiting for: Casa Amor.

The reality dating show has had some great moments so far with saucy bombshells and shock dumpings, but things are about to turn up a notch when the couples are challenged by new temptation at Casa Amor.

So who can we expect to rock up to Love Island 2021? Get our line-up of 12 singletons waiting to wreak havoc on Casa Amor this week.

Meet the Casa Amor cast members of Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2

Who is in the Love Island Casa Amor 2021 cast?

Amy Day, 25, from Surrey

Clarisse Juliette, 23, a social media influencer from London

Lillie Haynes, 22, from South Shields Newcastle

Salma Naran, 20, from Ireland

Mary Medford, 22, from Leeds

Kaila Troy, 28, from Dublin, Ireland

Dale, 24, from Glasgow

Medhy Malanda, 24, an American Footballer from Luton (originally Belgium)

Harry Young, 24, from Glasgow

Sam Jackson, 23, from Blackburn

Matthew McNabb, 26, from Northern Ireland

Jack Barlow, 26, a racing driver from East Sussex

READ MORE: Who is Tyler Cruickshank? The Love Island star's age, job and Instagram handle revealed

Find out more about the cast of Casa Amor and their Instagram handles here:

Amy Day, 25, from Surrey

Amy Day is a Love Island 2021 Casa Amor contestant. Picture: ITV

Age: 25

From: Surrey

Job: Performer

Instagram: @___amyday___

Amy said: "I'm clearly not very good at dating myself. I’m looking forward to the experience and the potential of finding someone I might not have met."

Clarisse Juliette, 23, from London

Clarisse Juliette is a Love Island 2021 Casa Amor contestant. Picture: ITV

Age: 23

From: London

Job: Brand owner/influencer

Instagram: @clarissejuliette

"I'm bored of hugging my pillow... it’s time to find a boyfriend," joked the influencer. "I feel like guys are coming in here to actually find a girlfriend as well."

Lillie Haynes, 22, from South Shields, Newcastle

Lillie Haynes is a Love Island 2021 Casa Amor contestant. Picture: ITV

Age: 22

From: South Shields

Job: Trainee accountant

Instagram: @lillie.haynes

Lily has called herself "loyal" and adds: "Usually I’m very loyal and I meet one guy, date him, date him only and then I end up being his girlfriend and it never works out. So I wanted to meet loads of different people that I wouldn’t normally come across and date them all essentially and then pick who I like from that bunch rather than sticking with one and rolling with that."

Salma Naran, 20, from Dublin, Ireland

Salma Naran is a Love Island 2021 Casa Amor contestant. Picture: ITV

Age: 20

From: Dublin

Job: Model/influencer

Instagram: @salma.naranx

Salma, who says she tends to have "tunnel vision" for boys said: "It looks like time moves fast in there in a good way –it’s like, do you actually like me or not? In the real world it’s so wishy-washy. With this, it’s just, you need to know."

Mary Bedford, 22, Leeds

Mary Bedford is a Love Island 2021 Casa Amor contestant. Picture: ITV

Age: 22

From: Wakefield

Job: Model

Instagram: @mary_bedford

The model from Wakefield said: "I have the worst luck, ever, with boys. Genuinely the worst ever. I always get dragged into the same circle of boys. So I was like, I need to go in another direction."

Kaila Troy, 28, from Dublin, Ireland

Kaila Troy is a Love Island 2021 Casa Amor contestant. Picture: ITV

Age: 28

From: Dublin

Job: International DJ

Instagram: @djkailatroy

READ MORE: How much does Laura Whitmore get paid for hosting Love Island?

Medhy Malanda, 24, an American Footballer from Luton

Medhy Malanda is a Love Island 2021 Casa Amor contestant. Picture: ITV

Age: 24

From: Belgium (now lives in Luton)

Job: American football player/model

Instagram: @medhymalanda

The American Footballer, who is originally from Belgium said: "I’ve been single for 4 years and I love a good challenge. I love temptation so I thought why not?"

Dale Mehmet, 24, from Glasgow

Dale Mehmet is a Love Island 2021 Casa Amor contestant. Picture: ITV

Age: 24

From: Glasgow

Job: Barber

Instagram: @dalehuncho

The Scottish barber said: "It’s something different. I’m the kind of person who is super chilled. If I meet someone then that would be amazing. But I take everything as it comes. I’d like to meet someone I like and can move forward with, but I’ll just take it as it comes."

Harry Young, 24, a car salesman from Glasgow

Harry Young is a Love Island 2021 Casa Amor contestant. Picture: ITV

Age: 24

From: Glasgow

Job: Car salesman

Instagram: @harryyoung



Harry, who is the first Love Island contestant to have signed up through Tinder, says: "I've been single for a year and a half and previously went through heartbreak and I’ve had a bit of fun as well. Obviously, COVID then hit so I haven't had the chance to date."

He added: "Over the past year it was easier to start off an initial conversation online because pubs and clubs were closed."

Matthew McNabb, 26, Belfast

Matthew McNabb is a Love Island 2021 Casa Amor contestant. Picture: ITV

Age: 26

From: Belfast

Job: Strategic marketing consultant

Instagram: @mmacnabb

Matt said he applied to Love Island for the adventure, adding: "... It seems like a really fun thing to do."

Sam Jackson, 23, from Blackburn

Sam Jackson is a Love Island 2021 Casa Amor contestant. Picture: ITV

Age: 23

From: Clitheroe, Lancashire

Job: Maintenance engineer

Instagram: @samjacksonn98

Sam, who is a fan of the show, says: "I’m definitely ready for a relationship, I’ve had my fun now."

Jack Barlow, 26, a racing driver from East Sussex

Jack Barlow is a Love Island 2021 Casa Amor contestant. Picture: ITV

Age: 26

From: East Sussex

Job: Racing driver and coach

Instagram: @jackcbarlow

The racing driver and coach says: "I’ve been single for about two years now. To be honest, I'm ready to meet the one. Not necessarily get married at this age but just experience life with somebody and start a new adventure. We’ve all been deprived of a bit of adventure over the last year."

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.