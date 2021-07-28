Will there be a Love Is Blind season 2? What we know about the future of the Netflix show

By Jenny Mensah

As Love Is Blind: After The Altar airs on Netlflix this week, we find out if the hit reality dating show will be back for a second season.

Love Is Blind had reality TV fans glued to their screens and kept even more entertained throughout the pandemic.

The dating experiment, which saw hopefuls attempt to find 'the one' without seeing each other, was full of highs, lows and very messy moments.

Now that the season has given us another reunion in the form of Love Is Blind: After The Altar, find out if there's going to be a second or even third season and what we know so far.

Cameron and Lauren on Love Is Blind: After The Altar. Picture: Netflix

When is Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix?

The special reunion show is available to watch on Netflix from 28 July 2021.

Will there be a Love Is Blind season 2?

Love Is Blind has been signed for a second and third season.

Netflix announced the news back in March with the help of a hilarious meme of fiery season one contestant Amber.

When you find out Love is Blind has been renewed for a THIRD season pic.twitter.com/oMfpxVoYrz — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 24, 2020

Who will present Love Is Blind season 2?

It's believed that Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back to present the show.

When is Love Is blind season 2 released?

So far a release date hasn't been confirmed for season two, but watch this space. Applications for the new show opened up in March 2020, so filming could be happening as we speak.

Love Is Blind's pods allowed contestants to make deeper connections. Picture: Netflix

Where will Love Is Blind season 2 be filmed?

The location of the second season has not been confirmed, but the first season of Love Is Blind took place in Atlanta, Georgia. Since the first half of the show takes place in a studio and allows contestants to fall in love in "pods," its location could be anywhere.

Once out of the pods, the couples celebrated their "engagements" in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, so we could see the contestants headed for somewhere equally impressive this time. However, it may not be too far afield if shooting and travelling was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

What are the rules of Love Is Blind season 2?

We imagine the show will follow the same rules as season one, which saw 30 single men and women entering a house in the hopes of finding love. Each are asked to enter pods and begin dating multiple people of the opposite sex, without seeing each other face to face.

The singles had to whittle it down to their two or three favourites. Those who found bonds were then asked to choose on person and propose and only then could they see their love interests in the flesh. Then, the couples were jetted off to an exotic retreat before returning back to live with each other. The show, which saw them meet each-other's friends and family, culminated in the couples having a wedding day in which they had to either say "I do" or leave their partner for good.

