Little Britain returns to iPlayer with edits to reflect the times

By Jenny Mensah

The comedy sketch show, starring Matt Lucas and David Walliams, has returned to BBC's streaming platform with some scenes removed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Little Britain has returned to BBC iPlayer with classic episodes being edited to reflect the current times.

The hit comedy sketch show, starring Matt Lucas and David Walliams - which was originally broadcast on the BBC from 2002 until 2005 - was removed from on-demand services last year.

However, the broadcaster has now confirmed to RadioTimes.com: "'Little Britain' has been made available to fans on BBC iPlayer following edits made to the series by Matt and David that better reflect the changes in the cultural landscape over the last 20 years since the show was first made."

According to reports, the character of Desiree Devere - who Walliams wore blackface to portray - has been removed but Lucas' famous Vicky Pollard character still appears to be in the show alongside other fan favourites.

READ MORE: Why was Little Britain removed from streaming platforms?

Back in 2020, the BBC took the decision to remove episodes from Little Britain, alongside other streaming services such as BritBox and Netflix.



A spokesperson said at the time "There's a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we regularly review. Times have changed since 'Little Britain' first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer."



Comedians Lucas, 48, and Walliams, 50, previously apologised for the material they created, which saw the latter paint his skin entirely black to portray Desiree DeVere.



In a tweet, Lucas said: "David and I have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races. Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong and we are very sorry."

David and I have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races. Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong and we are very sorry. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) June 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the pair will return to the screen for a new sketch on Red Nose Day, reviving their Rock Profile show for the charity day on Friday 18th March in aid of Comic Relief.

READ MORE: Miles Kane covers Matt Lucas' reworked Baked Potato song