Line of Duty confirmed to return for series 7

Line of Duty 7 will begin filming next year. Picture: Press/BBC/Line Of Duty

It has been confirmed that the hit police drama - which starred Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar - will return to our screens.

Line of Duty is set for a seventh series.

The hit BBC police drama - which starred Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar and ended in 2021 - will return, it has been confirmed.

Martin Compston, who played Steve Arnott in the series, said of the news: "Line of Duty has been a job of a lifetime. Not only in terms of the show's success but the people I’ve had the opportunity to work with I now call some of my closest friends.

"I can’t wait to pull the waistcoat on again and get the team back together."

Adrian Dunbar, who played Superintendent Ted Hastings said: "As we count down the AC-12 days of Christmas what a joy it is to know that the Three Amigos will be back filming together next year. Delighted with the news and looking forward to those mercurial twists and turns."

Vicky McClure - who played the part of Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in the BBC series - added: "It goes without saying I’m so excited Line of Duty is back! Can’t wait to work with Jed, Martin and Adrian again. Belfast, we’ll see you soon!"

It has also been confirmed that the new six-part series, created and written by Jed Mercurio, will begin filming in Belfast in Spring 2026- with more cast set to be revealed.

"Everyone involved in Line of Duty feels enormous gratitude to the show’s fans," said Mercurio. "We’re privileged to have had so many of you follow the ups and downs of AC-12 over six previous seasons and we couldn’t be more delighted to be returning for a seventh.

"Corruption in this country is supposed to have come to an end while Line of Duty was off air so I’ve been forced to use my imagination.

According to the BBC, the shows seventh series will feature its "most sensitive case so far".

"A new character, Det Insp Dominic Gough, a charismatic officer celebrated for a string of takedowns of organised crime, is accused of abusing his position to act as a sexual predator. But his case could be a deliberate distraction from a bigger threat still operating in the shadows," the announcement teased.

Line of Duty is widely considered one of the most popular British dramas of the last decade.

Its finale aired on 21st March 2021 with the series at its absolute peak, averaging a massive 16 million viewers per episode.

The show was the most-watched programme on iPlayer that year, having been streamed on the platform 137 million times, toppling the BBC's coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games and their Euro 2020 football coverage.

