Line of Duty cast tease series 7 script in readthrough posts: "We're back"

The cast of Line of Duty Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston in 2019 and inset this week. Picture: John Phillips/Getty Images, Instagram

Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar have reunited with creator Jed Mercurio for a readthrough of the script for the next instalment of the famous police series.

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The cast of Line of Duty have gathered together for a readthrough of the script for series 7.

Last year, it was confirmed that the hit police drama - which which starred Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar and ended back in 2021 - will return for a seventh helping and begin filming in 2026.

Now, the beloved actors, who play DI Steve Arnott, DI Kate Fleming and Superintendent Ted Hastings in the much-loved show, have shared snaps of the reuniting for the first readthrough of its script.

Watch them tease the script in a video which was captioned: "Mother of God! The Three Amigos are back together".

The trio then posed with the show's creator Jed Mercurio for a snap which read: Line of Duty S7 Readthrough".

When the news of the show's return was announced last year, Scottish actor Compston said of the news: "Line of Duty has been a job of a lifetime. Not only in terms of the show's success but the people I’ve had the opportunity to work with I now call some of my closest friends.

"I can’t wait to pull the waistcoat on again and get the team back together."

McClure - whose known for roles in This Is England and Trigger Point, added: "It goes without saying I’m so excited Line of Duty is back! Can’t wait to work with Jed, Martin and Adrian again. Belfast, we’ll see you soon!"

Dunbar said: "As we count down the AC-12 days of Christmas what a joy it is to know that the Three Amigos will be back filming together next year. Delighted with the news and looking forward to those mercurial twists and turns."

Martin Compston on the return of Line of Duty!

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"Everyone involved in Line of Duty feels enormous gratitude to the show’s fans," said Mercurio. "We’re privileged to have had so many of you follow the ups and downs of AC-12 over six previous seasons and we couldn’t be more delighted to be returning for a seventh.

"Corruption in this country is supposed to have come to an end while Line of Duty was off air so I’ve been forced to use my imagination."

Line of Duty is widely considered one of the most popular British dramas of the last decade.

Its finale aired on 21st March 2021 with the series at its absolute peak, averaging a massive 16 million viewers per episode.

The show was the most-watched programme on iPlayer that year, having been streamed on the platform 137 million times, toppling the BBC's coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games and their Euro 2020 football coverage.

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