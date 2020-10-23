Line of Duty cast set for Celeb Gogglebox tonight

Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston are among the celebs taking part in the C4 Stand Up To Cancer special.

The cast of Line of Duty have been confirmed to take part in Channel 4's Celebrity Gogglebox.

Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston - who play Superintendent Ted Hastings, Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott and Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in the hit drama respectively - will star in the charity version of the show this Friday (23 October).

Also set for the special Stand Up To Cancer show are the likes of John Bishop and The Who's Roger Daltry, Victoria Coren and David Mitchell and KSI and Craig David and more.

Watch the trailer for this week's special episode above.

READ MORE: Vicky McClure discusses Line of Duty's return to filming

Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston from Line of Duty appear on Gogglebox. Picture: Twitter/Gogglebox Channel 4

PHOTO: Line of Duty stars reunite for season 6 script read-through with Kelly Macdonald

Meanwhile, back in June, Vicky McClure spoke to Chris Moyles about the coronavirus pandemic and how it affected shooting the sixth season of the BBC series.

Asked how far in they were into filming the next instalment of the police drama, she replied: "Oh, we were about four weeks of a sixteen week shoot and you know when you’re just getting into the groove and you’re like 'yeah', and then, that was it."

Quizzed on when she thinks the show might resume, she said: "There is no word, I don’t know. You know, I’m hearing lots about certain productions - obviously the soaps are being quite vocal about… they’re going back I think next week – so you know, there’s movement.

"But the thing is [the show's creator] Jed Mercurio – who writes, produces and is our showrunner - he was a doctor before he was a writer, so he’s not going to cut any corners, do you know what I mean? We’re going to make sure that when we go back, it’s safe to do so, so when that day is, I don’t know."

Despite their concerns, the actors returned to shooting the series in September, with Jed Mecurio writing: "Seems like a very long time between these two takes. It’s great to be back filming".

Seems like a very long time between these two takes. It’s great to be back filming #LineofDuty. pic.twitter.com/OvkUxZQ6nI — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) September 1, 2020

Shots from this month have confirmed the cast have been shooting scenes in Belfast.

READ MORE: Line of Duty season 6 could be written due to COVID-19