Fans react as Line of Duty series 6 finale trailer is released

26 April 2021, 16:45 | Updated: 26 April 2021, 16:50

By Jenny Mensah

The hit BBC police drama has shared a teaser clip ahead of the series finale this Sunday. See the best reactions to it so far.

Line of Duty series 6 is set to conclude this week and a trailer has been shared to give fans a taste of what to expect.

Last night's episode saw Kelly Macdonald give an acting masterclass in the role of Jo Davidson, as we found out more about her familial ties and her connection to OCG.

Now, as the series finale approaches, the BBC have shared a dramatic clip of what to expect as AC-12 seek to uncover H or "the fourth man".

Watch the teaser for the Line of Duty finale above, which was captioned: "Every investigation has led to this…"

Kelly Macdonald in Line of Duty
Kelly Macdonald in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC Press

Fans, have unsurprisingly shared their excitement at the latest clip, with many saying they can't wait until this Sunday.

Sophie, however, doesn't want the show to end either.

A lot of people were unhappy with the misspelling of definitely:

A few were disappointed about the prospect of the show only being an hour long.

Jane admitted she'd be stressed for the rest of the week thinking about it.

Plus, this Line of Duty fan account REALLY wants the show to return as soon as possible, writing: "END THE EPISODE WITH THIS OR WE RIOT".

Line of Duty series 6 concludes on Sunday 2 May from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

