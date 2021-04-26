Fans react as Line of Duty series 6 finale trailer is released

The hit BBC police drama has shared a teaser clip ahead of the series finale this Sunday. See the best reactions to it so far.

Line of Duty series 6 is set to conclude this week and a trailer has been shared to give fans a taste of what to expect.

Last night's episode saw Kelly Macdonald give an acting masterclass in the role of Jo Davidson, as we found out more about her familial ties and her connection to OCG.

Now, as the series finale approaches, the BBC have shared a dramatic clip of what to expect as AC-12 seek to uncover H or "the fourth man".

Watch the teaser for the Line of Duty finale above, which was captioned: "Every investigation has led to this…"

Fans, have unsurprisingly shared their excitement at the latest clip, with many saying they can't wait until this Sunday.

Sophie, however, doesn't want the show to end either.

Is it Sunday yet?! #LineofDuty I really want to watch the finale but also don’t want it to end! 😭 — Sophie Marsden (@SophieMarsden22) April 26, 2021

A lot of people were unhappy with the misspelling of definitely:

My son is doing a Neuroscience PhD and always without fail gets Whether and weather mixed up! Has done it all his life. The rest of his spelling and grammar is brilliant. He just had word blindness with one word — Gail Young (@GEWY12) April 26, 2021

A few were disappointed about the prospect of the show only being an hour long.

Is it just the hour? I can't cope 😫 — Emma Carroll 💙❤ (@McsEmma) April 26, 2021

I was expecting the Finale to be about 75 minutes long......wishful thinking 😂 — Susan Seddon 💙✨ (@SuzeTwelve) April 26, 2021

Jane admitted she'd be stressed for the rest of the week thinking about it.

MOTHER OF GOD! 😰Here’s me stressed for the remainder of the week... #LineofDuty pic.twitter.com/Pp35D7e84O — Jane M (@jmonballiu) April 26, 2021

Plus, this Line of Duty fan account REALLY wants the show to return as soon as possible, writing: "END THE EPISODE WITH THIS OR WE RIOT".

END THE EPISODE WITH THIS OR WE RIOT pic.twitter.com/K1eSyziUj8 — line of duty caps (@lineofdutycaps) April 26, 2021

Line of Duty series 6 concludes on Sunday 2 May from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

