PHOTO: Lily Allen & Stranger Things' David Harbour confirm romance with public kiss

15 October 2019, 16:33 | Updated: 15 October 2019, 18:01

Lily Allen and Stranger Things actor David Harbour. Picture: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images & Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images

The LDN singer and the American actor have been snapped kissing after Allen revealed she was staying in New York until after Brexit.

Lily Allen and David Harbour seem to have made their romance official after being photographed kissing in public.

The Alright Still singer was first linked to the Stranger Things star back in August, but now, the pair seem to have made their romance official, after being spotted packing on the PDA in New York.

See an image of the couple here:

Lily Allen and David Harbour confirm romance by kissing in New York. Picture: MEGA

The photos come after the Sheezus star shared a video of herself bidding farewell to the UK until "after Brexit," suggesting she could be staying with the Hell Boy actor.

Her caption read: "Leaving UK till after Brexit. Good Luck Kids."

Back in August, the pair were first pictured together after watching The Lehman Trilogy at the theatre in London's West End.

A month later they were also spotted by fans looking cosy at London's O2 Arena during Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell's boxing match.

Lily Allen has two daughters from her marriage to Sam Cooper, who she admitted to cheating on with and even detailed the demise of their relationship on her Apples song.

In her autobiography My Thoughts Exactly, Allen revealed how she joined the Mile high Club with former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and earlier this year explained how it all came about on The Big Narstie Show.

She recalled: You know, we met in the lounge before we got on the plane and you know, got quite drunk and then... yeah"

Asked who approached who first, the Apple singer joked: "It was a Champagne Supernova in the sky!"

Watch Lily Allen describe joining the mile high club with Liam Gallagher:

Meanwhile,

