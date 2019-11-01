VIDEO: Lily Allen and Stranger Things' David Harbour dress up for Heidi Klum's Halloween bash

The LDN singer and Stranger Things star dressed up as Kris Jenner and Jack Nicholson in The Shining at Heidi Klum's famous annual bash.

Lily Allen and David Harbour have had another formal outing as a couple- this time dressing up for a Halloween bash.

The Apples singer and the Stranger Things actor attended Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party, where they chose to go pretty low key and casual.

Allen paid tribute to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner by wearing a black adidas tracksuit, while Harbour opted to dress up as Jack Nicholson's iconic character in The Shining.

The LDN singer showed just how in-character Harbour was when she filmed him as he recited a famous line from the Stephen King adaptation, which he shared on his Instagram.

Watch their clip above, which sees him say creepily: "Little pig, little pig let me in. Not by the hair of my chinny chin chin".

Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Lily Allen at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party. Picture: Broadimage/Shutterstock

PHOTO: Lily Allen & Stranger Things' David Harbour confirm romance with public kiss

The pair have been publicly official for just over two months, after they were photographed kissing in public in New York.

The Alright Still singer was first linked to the Stranger Things star back in August when they were first pictured together after watching The Lehman Trilogy at the theatre in London's West End.

A month later they were also spotted by fans looking cosy at London's O2 Arena during Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell's boxing match.



Last month also saw them attend a basketball game together, where they watched the New York Knicks pre-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden.

See a snap of the loved-up pair below:

Celebrities Attend New York Knicks v New Orleans Pelicans Game. Picture: James Devaney/Getty Images

Lily Allen has two daughters Marnie and Ethel, from her marriage to Sam Cooper, who she admitted to cheating on with and even detailed the demise of their relationship on her Apples song.

In her autobiography My Thoughts Exactly, Allen revealed how she joined the Mile high Club with former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and earlier this year explained how it all came about on The Big Narstie Show.

Watch her recall the moment here:

