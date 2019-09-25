Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill to return for Jurassic World 3

Laura Dern and Sam Neill in Jurassic Park. Picture: Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

The stars will reprise their roles from the classic 1993 original in the latest chapter of the dinosaur franchise.

Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are returning for the new Jurassic World 3 sequel.

The trio - who all appeared in the clssic Jurassic Park back in 1993 - will reprise their roles in the third instalment of the rebooted dinosaur theme park series.

Movie legend Goldblum will be back as Dr. Ian Malcolm, while Dern and Neill will return to their roles of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant respectively.

Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Bob Peck in Jurassic Park (1993). Picture: Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

Dern posted an image on Instagram of herself with director Colin Trevorrow, saying “Loved joining my buddy, Colin, to announce the return of the original cast of Jurassic Park back into the Jurassic World.”

Chris Pratt will star again as dinosaur handler Owen Grady alongside Bryce Dallas Howard's animal rights activist Claire Dearing.

Director Colin Trevorrow has previously revealed that "nothing would make him happier" than reuniting Dern and Neill after Goldblum returned for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

He said: "I can confirm nothing. But nothing would make me happier than to be able to work with any of those people."

As for whether this will be the last film in the Jurassic World series, the director explained he doesn't know yet as he tends to focus on "one movie at a time".

He said: “My eyes are on this one. And it's a celebration of everything that has existed in the franchise up until now."

Dern has made no secret of her desire to play Ellie again as she admitted she "could never say no" if an offer materialised.

She confessed: "I don't know, I have no idea actually. I mean, I love Dr. Ellie Satler so I could never say no to that on any level. But I really don't know. I don't even know what they're cooking up yet."