Daniel Craig reveals when Knives Out 2 will be released

28 January 2022, 17:44 | Updated: 28 January 2022, 17:45

Daniel Craig in Knives Out
Daniel Craig has revealed when we can expect Knives Out 2. Picture: Lionsgate
Radio X

By Radio X

The former 007 is set to reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc in the murder mystery and has revealed when we can expect it this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daniel Craig has confirmed that we can expect Knives Out 2 to be released in Autumn 2022.

The 53-year-old actor will reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel to the 2019 mystery movie, and he revealed the forthcoming film - which has since been acquired by Netflix - is "in the can".

"We did the second one this summer, in Greece, and then we filmed studio work in Serbia," he told Variety "It’s in the can.

"Rian [ ] is editing now, and it’ll be out, I think, in the fall of this year."

Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke will also feature in the upcoming movie.

Remind yourself of the trailer for the Lionsgate Film's original:

READ MORE: Daniel Craig offers advice to new Bond: "Don't be s***"

In October, Craig admitted he thinks the Knives out sequel will be "very different" from the original.

"I'm so lucky to have Rian in my life," he gushed. "He’s such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I couldn't believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, ‘It says Southern accent you went here. Really?’ And he's like, ‘Yeah?’

"We've just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They've just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it’s better? We'll see. I don't want to tempt fate. It's different, and that's the amazing thing."

The former 007 also admitted he could see a long future for the Knives Out franchise, with the third film already confirmed.

He said: "I talked to Rian the other day; we've got this crazy deal with Netflix, that's great. I said, 'What's beyond that?' He said, 'Do you want to do another one?' And I was like, 'Yeah, if you will.'

"As long as we get the ideas, we'll figure it out; and as long as we're excited by it, and think other people will be excited about it, we'll keep doing it."

READ MORE: Daniel Craig says his kids won't inherit "great sums" of his fortune because it's "distasteful"

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Joe Lycett with his spoof Sue Gray tweet inset

Joe Lycett's spoof Sue Gray report 'sparks panic' as mistaken for "serious leak"

The Bel-Air trailer has been released

Bel Air: Release date, trailers, cast, plot and how to watch it

Barry Cryer: Comedy great dies aged 86 - family pays tribute to star who 'made many people laugh'

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts Playlists and more!

Three artists with new material on the way in 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher and Gang Of Youths

The most anticipated new albums of 2022

The Wombats - Song CV

The Wombats break down their most iconic songs

The Wombats

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return for Ozark 4

Ozark season 4: Netflix release date, trailer cast and more

Stephen Graham stars in Boiling Point

How to watch Boiling Point starring Stephen Graham in the UK