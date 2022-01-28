Daniel Craig reveals when Knives Out 2 will be released

Daniel Craig has revealed when we can expect Knives Out 2. Picture: Lionsgate

By Radio X

The former 007 is set to reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc in the murder mystery and has revealed when we can expect it this year.

Daniel Craig has confirmed that we can expect Knives Out 2 to be released in Autumn 2022.

The 53-year-old actor will reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel to the 2019 mystery movie, and he revealed the forthcoming film - which has since been acquired by Netflix - is "in the can".

"We did the second one this summer, in Greece, and then we filmed studio work in Serbia," he told Variety "It’s in the can.

"Rian [ ] is editing now, and it’ll be out, I think, in the fall of this year."

Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke will also feature in the upcoming movie.

In October, Craig admitted he thinks the Knives out sequel will be "very different" from the original.

"I'm so lucky to have Rian in my life," he gushed. "He’s such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I couldn't believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, ‘It says Southern accent you went here. Really?’ And he's like, ‘Yeah?’

"We've just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They've just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it’s better? We'll see. I don't want to tempt fate. It's different, and that's the amazing thing."

The former 007 also admitted he could see a long future for the Knives Out franchise, with the third film already confirmed.

He said: "I talked to Rian the other day; we've got this crazy deal with Netflix, that's great. I said, 'What's beyond that?' He said, 'Do you want to do another one?' And I was like, 'Yeah, if you will.'

"As long as we get the ideas, we'll figure it out; and as long as we're excited by it, and think other people will be excited about it, we'll keep doing it."

