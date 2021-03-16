Killing Eve 4 will be final season, premiere date shared

Killing Eve makers have revealed when fans can expect season four and that it will be the last. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The hit assassin drama, starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, has confirmed it will return next year for one last season. Find out more about the next instalment.

The makers of Killing Eve have announced that its fourth season will be its last.

The hit series, starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, has had audiences gripped for three seasons so far, portraying the relationship between former Mi5 worker Eve and ruthless assassin Villanelle.

Now, taking to their official Instagram, the show's creators have shared what year we can expect its fourth instalment, while confirming the fourth season will be the show's final season.

Find out what we know so far about the last episode of Killing Eve here.

When will Killing Eve season 4 be released?

BBC America have confirmed that Killing Eve season four will filmed in 2021 and will premiere in 2022. The show usually comes out slightly later in the UK, so it will most likely hit BBC iPlayer shortly after.

Will Killing Eve season 4 be its last?

Yes, BBC America have confirmed that Killing Eve season four will be "The final season".

Will there be a Killing Eve spin-off?

According to reports, AMC has said they are working with Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films ltd. to "develop a number pf potential spin-off ideas to extend the show's iconic universe."

What have Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh said about Killing Eve's last season?

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” star Sandra Oh said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Jodie Comer, said: “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

