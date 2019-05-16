Killing Eve season 2 sees Jodie Comer's Villanelle watch now axed Jeremy Kyle Show

Jodie Comer in the season 2 trailer for Killing Eve. Picture: YouTube/ BBC America

The second episode of the hit BBC series shows Jodie Comer's character watching the now axed British talk show.

BBC bosses might be left with a decision to make after it has emerged that Killing Eve features an episode of Jeremy Kyle.

The ITV talk show was permanently axed this week, after one of its participants, Steven Dymond, was found dead aged 63 after appearing on the show.

The second season of Killing Eve has already aired on BBC America, and as reported by the Daily Mail, its second episode sees Villanelle - played by Jodie Comer - watching an episode of the reality show entitled Don't Blame Me For The Death Of My Dad.

The series - which also stars Sandra Oh - is yet to be aired in the UK, so it remains to be seen whether it will be removed for British audiences.

Meanwhile, MPs have launched an enquiry into reality TV shows and the level of after care they offer after the Jeremy Kyle show was cancelled for good.

ITV has previously been under fire for its duty of care following the suicides of two former Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

Last week saw Killing Eve and Jodie comer win big at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The 26-year-old actress took home the gong for Leading Actress at the prestigious ceremony and said: "Thank you so much BAFTA. I'm sorry, I'm the only one who's turned on the water works. Thank you Phoebe Waller-Bridge ... I feel so lucky not only to say that I have worked with you but to call you a friend. You are the most talented person I know, thank you for being such an inspiration."

She added: "I wanna take this moment to thank Stephen Graham. Stephen, if I didn't owe you a pint before, I definitely do now. Thank you for the generosity that you showed me all those years ago."Last but not least, bit of a personal one but I'd love to dedicate this award to my Nanna Francis, who sadly passed away the first week of filming, so she never got to see Villanelle. She was the life and soul of everything, and when she was here she used to say to me: 'You get it off me you know'. And I just want to stand up here and say Nanna Francis you were absolutely right all along. Thank you so much Bafta!"

