Killing Eve season 3: Trailers, photos, release date, cast, plot and more

Details of the much-awaited third instalment of the BBC spy drama, starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, have been released.

Killing Eve season 2 left fans on an almighty cliffhanger, and now the first look at its next instalment is here.

The hit transatlantic spy and assassin drama - starring Jodie Comer as Villanelle and Sandra Oh as the titular character - has won the hearts and minds of the viewers and critics alike, so it's no surprise that we're all itching to see it back on our screens.

Find out everything we know about Killing Eve season 3 here...

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in Killing Eve season 3 first look pictures. Picture: AMC/BBC America

When is Killing Eve released?

The latest teaser has confirmed that Killing Eve will be released on 26 April at 10pm.

As with the previous series, UK audiences will have to wait for the entire series to air before it turns up on iPlayer, so it will likely hit the BBC a month or so after.

Who returns in the cast for season 3?

Jodie Comer looks set to return as evil assassin Villanelle, while Sandra Oh returns as Eve.

Also look set to return, if these sneak peek pics are anything to go by are the following:

Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens

Kim Bodnia as Konstantin

Own McDonnell as Eve's husband Niko Polastri

What will happen in Killing Eve season 3?

The plot of the third season isn't yet known, but it's fair to assume Eve survives after being shot in the back by Villanelle.

It also looks like she's returned to the humdrum of normal life, with a photo revealing her working with meat in a kitchen.

Watch the final Killing Eve season 2 trailer:

