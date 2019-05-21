WATCH: Jon Snow actor Kit Harington cried at the final script reading for Game of Thrones

21 May 2019, 12:29 | Updated: 21 May 2019, 15:09

Watch GOT star Kit Harington get emotional in one of the final script readings for the hit HBO fantasy series.

HBO have shared clip which sees Kit Harington get emotional during a Game of Thrones script reading session.

The British actor - who played Jon Snow in the hit HBO series - joined fans in waving goodbye to the show this week with its controversial finale airing on Sunday in the US and the early hours of Monday morning in the UK.

Watch the emotional clip of the cast and crew discussing season 8 above.

Meanwhile, Kit Harington might not be the only person emotional over the Game of Thrones finale, as many fans took to social media to react to the show's conclusion.

READ MORE: See all the reactions to Game Of Thrones' finale here

Some fans believed that the series was rushed, while others disagreed with the characters story arcs.

But one thing most fans agreed on, is the fact that finding water bottles in the middle of Kings Landing wasn't a great sign of attention to detail on the show's part.

READ MORE: Game of Thrones fans spot plastic water bottle in season 8 finale

READ MORE: Game of Thrones: Who ended up on the Iron Throne?

Watch the Game of Thrones cast thank the fans for watching:

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Elton John and manager John Reid at a party in 1988

Who was Elton John’s former manager John Reid and who plays him in Rocketman?

Features

Aaron Paul and Rachel Evan Wood in the new trailer for Westworld 3

When is Westworld season 3 out, what’s the trailer and who’s in the cast with Aaron Paul & Evan Rachel Wood?
Stranger Things season 3 teaser trailer sees bad boy Billy Hargrove return

Netflix's Stranger Things season 3 teaser trailer sees the return of bully Billy Hargrove
Plastic water bottle spotted in Game of Thrones season 8 finale

Game of Thrones fans spot plastic water bottle in season 8 finale
Elton John and his ex wife Renate Blauel on their wedding day on 14 February 1984

Rocketman: Who is Elton John’s ex-wife Renate Blauel and where is she now?

Latest On Radio X

Sigur Rós confirmed for British Summer Time Hyde Park free gig

Sigur Rós for ambient performance British Summer Time Hyde Park Open House
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl at Reading Festival 2002

VIDEO: What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters?

Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl in 1997

What does Foo Fighters mean?

Foo Fighters

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil in poster for their pre Isle of White festival show at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

Biffy Clyro announce 2019 UK festival warm-up show next month

Biffy Clyro

Andrew Weatherall, Steve Albini, George Martin, Nile Rodgers and Brian Eno

The best music producers of all time

Lists

Elton John performs Rocket Man on Top Of The Pops, 24 May 1972.

What does Rocket Man by Elton John mean?

Features