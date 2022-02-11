Johnny Knoxville recalls the Jackass stunt that almost killed him

By Radio X

To celebrate the release of Jackass Forever, Johnny Knoxville answered some of his most Googled questions for Radio X.

Johnny Knoxville talks about the stunt where he thought he was dead. Picture: 1. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Alamy Stock Photo 2. PARAMOUNT PICTURES/MTV FILMS/DICKHOUSE PRODUCT/Alamy

Johnny Knoxville has talked about the stunt in which he thought he'd died.

To celebrate the release of Jackass Forever, the veteran prankster took part in Radio X's According To Google and answered some of his most searched questions.

Asked if he ever thought he was dead, he replied: "I've watched footage where I was almost dead, right? The Big Red Rocket exploded, foot long metal rods go out everywhere, one was real close to my ribs.

"One almost killed two of the crew men, one of the rockets goes three hundred feet back and splits two of our art guys right between their ears. Scott Manning and Mike Kassak - we almost killed them that day, too."

Later answering the question: 'How is Johnny Knoxville still alive?' he joked: "After last night, I have no idea."

Jackass may have first aired over 20 years ago, but it seems that Knoxville's pranks and stunts go back even further.

Asked to recall his first ever stunt, the 50-year-old daredevil revealed: "I would throw myself out of my crib - this was all told to me - at nine months old.

"And I weighed 33 pounds at nine months old so I was this big ton of s*** hitting the floor, so the whole house would know if I threw myself out of the crib".

Jackass Forever is the fourth film in the Jackass franchise and features cameos from the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler The Creator, Eric Andre, Jules Sylvester and more.

Jackass Forever is in cinemas now