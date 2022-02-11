Johnny Knoxville recalls the Jackass stunt that almost killed him

11 February 2022, 16:45

Radio X

By Radio X

To celebrate the release of Jackass Forever, Johnny Knoxville answered some of his most Googled questions for Radio X.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Johnny Knoxville talks about the stunt where he thought he was dead
Johnny Knoxville talks about the stunt where he thought he was dead. Picture: 1. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Alamy Stock Photo 2. PARAMOUNT PICTURES/MTV FILMS/DICKHOUSE PRODUCT/Alamy

Johnny Knoxville has talked about the stunt in which he thought he'd died.

To celebrate the release of Jackass Forever, the veteran prankster took part in Radio X's According To Google and answered some of his most searched questions.

Asked if he ever thought he was dead, he replied: "I've watched footage where I was almost dead, right? The Big Red Rocket exploded, foot long metal rods go out everywhere, one was real close to my ribs.

"One almost killed two of the crew men, one of the rockets goes three hundred feet back and splits two of our art guys right between their ears. Scott Manning and Mike Kassak - we almost killed them that day, too."

Later answering the question: 'How is Johnny Knoxville still alive?' he joked: "After last night, I have no idea."

READ MORE: Johnny Knoxville reveals his first ever stunt

Jackass may have first aired over 20 years ago, but it seems that Knoxville's pranks and stunts go back even further.

Asked to recall his first ever stunt, the 50-year-old daredevil revealed: "I would throw myself out of my crib - this was all told to me - at nine months old.

"And I weighed 33 pounds at nine months old so I was this big ton of s*** hitting the floor, so the whole house would know if I threw myself out of the crib".

Watch the trailer for Jackass Forever here:

Jackass Forever is the fourth film in the Jackass franchise and features cameos from the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler The Creator, Eric Andre, Jules Sylvester and more.

Jackass Forever is in cinemas now

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Johnny Knoxville answers his Most Googled Questions

Johnny Knoxville reveals his first ever stunt in According To Google

Julia Garner stars as con woman Anna Delvey Inventing Anna

Inventing Anna: Release date, trailers, cast and where Anna Delvey is now

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul season 6: Final series release date revealed

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts Playlists and more!

Liam Gallagher and Chris Moyles in the Radio X studio!

Liam Gallagher on new single Everything's Electric: "80% of the new album is peculiar"

Liam Gallagher

The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Alexa Chung, The Libertines' Pete Doherty and Kate Moss

What is the Indie Sleaze trend and is Gen Z adopting it?

Sam Fender performs on stage at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, October 2021

Sam Fender is proud of racking up "record-breaking" bar tab while making his last album

Sam Fender

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return for Ozark 4

Ozark season 4: Netflix release date, trailer cast and more