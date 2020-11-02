Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun

Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on day fourteen of the hearing on the libel case against The Sun newspaper on 24 July, 2020. Picture: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The star may have to pay millions in legal fees following his case against the newspaper, which claimed he assaulted then-spouse Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against The Sun.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had taken action against the British newspaper after they branded him a "wife beater" who had assaulted then-spouse Amber Heard - but a judge at London's High Court has now thrown out his defamation accusation.

Following Mr. Justice Nicol's ruling, the 57-year-old actor may also face having to pay out millions of pounds in legal fees, including The Sun's costs.

In his ruling, the judge said: “The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel... The defendantshave shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.

“I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely as well as the overarching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account. In those circumstances, parliament has said that a defendant has a complete defence.”

The Sun welcomed the verdict and also thanked Heard for giving evidence during the trial in July.

A spokesperson for the newspaper said: "The Sun has stood up and campaigned for the victims of domestic abuse for over 20 years.

"Domestic abuse victims must never be silenced and we thank the Judge for his careful consideration and thank Amber Heard for her courage in giving evidence to the court."