John Sessions' impression of Alan Rickman goes viral after news of his death

As we the entertainment world reacted to the death of the actor and comedian, the classic moment was shared by QI and began to go viral.

Today we learned the tragic news that comedian and actor John Sessions had died, aged 67.

The news of the late star's passing led to an outpouring of tributes on Twitter, with many celebrating the performer.

Sessions - who's most known for his appearances in television shows such as Whose Line Is It Anyway? and QI as well as several films across the years - was applauded for his incredible talent and kindness.

But it was a clip of him impersonating friend Alan Rickman which went viral after being shared by the panel-based game show.

Sadly both legends have now passed, with Alan Rickman losing his life in 2016, aged 69, but luckily we have some of their best moments to look back on.

Watch the impressive clip above.

See some of the tributes to Sessions below:

The official QI Twitter account, which shared the impersonation, read: "John Sessions was a panellist on QI's first ever episode: Series A, Episode One, 'Adam'. His incredible wit and encyclopaedic knowledge played a huge part in the show's history and everyone at QI is deeply saddened to learn of his passing."

They added in a further tweet: "And an Alan Rickman impersonation like no other."

Michael Spicer wrote: "A comedy hero of mine. A character actor with such extraordinary range and so very, very funny. I loved John Sessions, I did. Loved him."

Saira Ahmed wrote: "Loved this man. John Sessions used to give brilliant talks at my daughter’s primary school about Shakespeare and stuff. (He was a friend of the headmistress). He rightly assumed none of the children knew who he was till the day my daughter asked him about Stella Street.(Blame me)"

Jack Dee said: "RIP John Sessions. A delightful, funny, generous and hugely gifted man."

Reverend Richard Coles wrote: "Very sad to hear about the death of #JohnSessions. He was brilliantly talented, made me laugh a lot, and was a friend for twenty five years. RIP."

R.I.P John.

