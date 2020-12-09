John Cleese offers sale on his Cameo video messages for Christmas

The Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star has been delivering special messages on the celeb shoutout app and has now introduced the special price for the festive season.

John Cleese is giving fans a special Christmas discount for his Cameo videos.

The Monty Python legend has been on the celebrity shoutout site for a while, delivering tailored messages to fans for a whopping £365.20 a pop, but it seems he's dropped his prices down to £273.90 especially for the festive season.

Taking to Instagram, the Fawlty Towers star wrote: "All of my @cameo videos are now 25% off through Sunday. Allow me to insult your loved ones this holiday season."

According to the website, you can also chat to John for the slightly more affordable £17.42, though we don't know how long it's for.

The actor and comedian was found to be providing the wacky service earlier this year, joining everyone from Snoop Dog to Tiger King's Carole Baskin on the site.

Some of his video messages have been uploaded to YouTube which you range from quips to life advice.

Watch him give some very interesting career advice to a fan named Christopher:

The most pricey shoutouts on the site come from the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, who lists herself as an "icon" and charges an eye-watering £2,075 for her services!

Meanwhile, Cleese recently hit the news when he shared a video in reaction to Donald Trump's defeat against Joe Biden in the 2020 US Presidential Election last month.

Many stars came out to react to the result itself, but the comedy legend used his iconic Fawlty Towers series - in which he is known for playing Basil Fawlty - to have his own fun.

Taking to Instagram he shared a video entitled "Donald Trump right now," which sees him walking on what looks like the entrance of the famous hotel when he is greeted with an "UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT" sign.

After pressing the bell another hotel manager pops up, which leaves Cleese in tears.

While the video was a very apt way of suggesting Trump wasn't taking his defeat very well, it wasn't made specifically for the occasion with fans noting the footage was adapted from Cleese's Fawlty Towers Live shows.

Watch the self-made meme here:

It's not the only throwback clip Cleese has been sharing lately, taking to Instagram to walk down memory lane with his Sainsbury's Christmas ad from 1990

