Jodie Comer wins big at Bafta TV Awards for Killing Eve

The drama took home a total of three awards last night

Jodie Comer and Killing Eve were the big winners at the 2019 Bafta TV Awards on Sunday night (12 May)

The 26-year-old actress walked away with the Leading Actress award at the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank for her performance as Villanelle in the hit BBC drama.

It marked the third award for the show on the night, as it also picked up the coveted Drama Series prize, as well as a Supporting Actress award for Fiona Shaw.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Jodie - who beat off her own co-star Sandra Oh for the award - thanked her acting pal Stephen Graham, as well as her late grandmother.

She said: "Thank you so much Bafta. I'm sorry, I'm the only one who's turned on the water works. Thank you Phoebe Waller-Bridge ... I feel so lucky not only to say that I have worked with you but to call you a friend. You are the most talented person I know, thank you for being such an inspiration."

"I wanna take this moment to thank Stephen Graham. Stephen, if I didn't owe you a pint before, I definitely do now. Thank you for the generosity that you showed me all those years ago.

"Last but not least, bit of a personal one but I'd love to dedicate this award to my Nanna Francis, who sadly passed away the first week of filming, so she never got to see Villanelle. She was the life and soul of everything, and when she was here she used to say to me: 'You get it off me you know'. And I just want to stand up here and say Nanna Francis you were absolutely right all along. Thank you so much Bafta!"

Elsewhere in the evening, Benedict Cumberbatch was named Leading Actor for his role as the titular Patrick Melrose in the show of the same name, while Ben Whishaw picked up the gong for Supporting Actor for his work on A Very English Scandal.