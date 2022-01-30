Jeremy Clarkson 'trademarks his “I Did A Thing” catchphrase'

According to The Sun, The Clarkson's Farm star reportedly now owns the phrase, with which he can create a line of merchandise from.

Jeremy Clarkson has reportedly trademarked his catchphrase “I Did A Thing”.

The Clarkson’s Farm star now legally owns the phrase so he can create a line of merchandise for his smash-hit Amazon Prime show to be sold at his Cotswolds farm.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz Column: “Jeremy is aware his catchphrase has taken off since he started his Amazon farm show, which has picked up a cult following.

“He sees it as a bit of an asset and feels, ‘Why allow other people to financially benefit from it when he can?’.

"The wheels are now in motion so it won’t be long until his own official merch comes out, which his fans are bound to lap up.”

According to the outlet, the former Top Gear host submitted the application for the trademark from his farm’s company Curdle Farm Ltd.

Potential items for sale with the phrase on include beer mugs, coffee cups, T-shirts and jumpers.

While the TV personality has been praised for his reality show, it hasn't been plain sailing for him on the farm as he's picked up a fair few injuries on the job.

The Grand Tour star recently suffered from "smashed testicles" after being attacked by his own cattle after trying to herd his farmyard animals into a brand-new barn he forked out £175,000 on.

Taking to his column in The Sunday Times, he wrote: "I had a plastic bag full of cow treats, which I rattled to let the beasts know that food was in the offing, but as they’re pasture-fed, they had no interest in my nutty snacks. One of them, though, did have an interest in killing me.

"It’s said a cow cannot kick backwards but I can testify to the fact that this isn’t true. A cow can kick in any direction. They are like Bruce Lee, only more deadly and determined because, having failed to connect with her hoofs, she went for another tack - putting her head between my legs and then raising it smartly.

"This worked well and immediately I was on my knees in the mud with crossed eyes, trying to push the cow away. This, it turns out, is impossible. It’s like trying to push Westminster Abbey."

The former Top Gear presenter added: "I think this was the lowest point in my farming career to date. Being attacked by a cow while on my knees, in the mud, in a storm, with smashed testicles. And all so I can make beef for a restaurant that I probably won’t be allowed to open. I was very miserable."

If that wasn't enough he also manage to slice a part of his thumb off while cutting chips while using a mandolin, which made it hard for him to wipe his bottom for some time.

