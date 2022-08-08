Jennifer Coolidge says American Pie role helped her sleep with 200 people

Jennifer Coolidge has talked about her time in American Pie. Picture: 1. Getty Images 2. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

By Jenny Mensah

The comic actress, who played Stifler's Mom in the iconic teen film, has talked about the impact it had on her love life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jennifer Coolidge has talked about her time on American Pie and joked about the amount of attention it gave her.

The actress famously played cougar Stifler's Mom in the hit franchise, which was first released in 1999, hitting it off with Finch, who was played by Eddie Kay Thomas.

Now, in a new interview with Variety, the star joked: "You know, I got a lot of play out of being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie."

She added: "There were so many benefits to doing that movie. There would be like 200 people I would have never slept with."

Watch her in action in Variety's clip below:

Jennifer Coolidge on the benefits of being a MILF in #AmericanPie: "There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with!" https://t.co/FhlBAoU12a pic.twitter.com/8aUeuzmgEB — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2022

READ MORE: Could a Kill Bill 3 film be on its way?

Coolidge starred in the first American Pie in 1999 and went on to reprise her role in 2003's American Wedding and 2012's American Reunion.

The franchise also kick started the careers of the likes of Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott, Alyson Hannigan, and Tara Reid.

Coolidge now appears in The White Lotus, where she plays a childlike heiress Tanya McQuoid, which has earned the actress her first ever Emmy nod for Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series.

The second season of the series is expected to air this October.

READ MORE - Joker 2: Folie à Deux - Release date, trailers, cast and everything we know so far