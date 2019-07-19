TRAILER: Jay and Silent Bob Reboot with star-studded cast and Chris Hemsworth

19 July 2019, 15:57 | Updated: 19 July 2019, 15:58

Watch the NSFW trailer for the next in the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, complete with star-studded favourites in Jason Lee and Ben Affleck.

Jay and Silent Bob has returned for an epic reboot.

Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith have reprised their famous characters for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, releasing a brand new spanking trailer full of plenty of familiar faces.

Watch there red band trailer above.

The trailer sees the stoner duo join forces with a host of old favourites, including Jason Lee, Ben Affleck and more.

The film doesn't have a general release date as yet, but according to cnn.com, the film will show in 600 on 15 October.

