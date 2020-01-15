James Corden wears Spanx under his suits on The Late Late Show

The actor, writer, presenter and Carpool Karaoke creator has revealed he wears the control garments while filming the show.

The 41-year-old talk show host revealed he sports the tight undergarments on the programme, but he wants 2020 to be the year he can feel "free".

Speaking to his guests RuPaul and Rachel Brosnahan this week, he laughed: "I think I'm making a sacrifice wearing these Spanx.

"I'm not even joking. My New Year's resolution is to try and get to a point where I do one show this year not wearing Spanx.

"It'll be like I'm suddenly free, Ru! I won't know what to do! I'll be breathing... Oh, you'll know [when I'm not wearing it], babe.

"You'll know, babe. I will shout it from the rooftops! It'll be my first ever Instagram Story."

The presenter, actor, writer and Gavin & Stacey creator revealed the news after Rachel Brosnahan opened up about her experiences with corsets on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and admitted she "almost" got injured in her costume.

James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden... Picture: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

If there's one thing James Corden doesn't need Spanx for, it's for his role as Smithy in Gavin and Stacey.

The Christmas special, which aired on BBC ONE 25 December 2019, saw the much-loved characters reunite for a one-off special.

However, there might be a chance to see Corden dust off his tracksuit once again, as one of the series' stars has revealed how he feels about a full series.

Oscar Hartland, who played Smithy and Nessa's son Neil 'The Baby' teased we could possibly see a season four of the hit sitcom.

Watch the clip of his interview here:

Speaking on Good Morning Britain about the possibility of a fourth he revealed: "I did ask James in the process of filming. He said it's just what the people want.

"Me, I would love it to happen. It really depends what other people think about it and if they like it or not."

Talking about the end of the Christmas special, which saw Nessa propose to Smithy in a cliffhanger, he revealed: "I didn’t know about that. I was so excited at the time I was like, there has to be a season four and maybe a special."

