James Buckley on whether The Inbetweeners will return: "I only know as much as everyone else"

James Buckley on The Inbetweeners and getting loose on tour!

By Jenny Mensah

Buckley told Radio X's Chris Moyles that he was none the wiser after reports of the hit comedy making a return.

James Buckley says he doesn't know anything about the return of The Inbetweeners.

The actor - who played Jay Cartwright on the hit E4 series - spoke to The Chris Moyles Show this week about everything from his 2026 live podcast tour with wife Clair, Out With The Buckleys, to his involvement in the much-loved drama.

Asked if The Inbetweeners is set to return, the At Home With The Buckleys star told Moyles: "Every sort of couple of years someone tells me it's coming back and I only know as much as everyone else."

He added: "I'm just... I'm walking around at the moment just disappointing people, 'cause they're going, 'Ah it's so great it's coming back' and I go, 'Is it?'"

Quizzed if he would take part if the show did come back, he admitted: "I don't know. I'd think about it. I'd have to think about it [...] but if they are doing it, maybe they're doing it without me!"

Watch our interview with James above.

James Buckley talks to Radio X with The Inbetweeners inset. Picture: Radio X/ Maximum Film

His comments come after it was reported that the show - which also starred Joe Thomas, Simon Bird, and Black Harrison as school friends Simon Cooper, Will McKenzie and Neil Sutherland - is set to have been part of a new deal.

Creators, Damon Beesley and Iain Morris and their company, Fudge Park, announced that they had signed a new partnership with Banijay UK, which they said “paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title”.

The duo confirmed in a statement that it was: “Incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh friends).”

No major details had been confirmed about the deal, but a statement by Banijay has revealed it “unlocks the rights and the potential to bring The Inbetweeners back for new audiences across a range of platforms including film, TV, and stage".

The show originally aired for three series between 2008 and 2010 and spawned two feature films in 2011 and 2014.

Back in 2022, Buckley had a different view on reprising his role, telling Radio X that there wasn't "enough money in the world" to make him do it.

Asked by if would he would play the cheeky foul-mouthed Jay again, he told Chris Moyles: "No, I don't wanna go near it anymore. Not because I don't think I would have an amazing time doing it, because I know I would... I love the boys, I love the writers."

"Doing The Inbetweeners was the best job in the world," he went on. "All we did was muck around all day long and they filmed us doing it, and at the end of the day, we might have had an episode or a TV, you know, or a film or something."It was the best job in the world. But it might - you know, as I'm getting older - it's looking like it might be the only thing that I do professionally that is universally loved."There's not enough money in the world for me to spoil that."

Will James Buckley do The Inbetweeners again?

