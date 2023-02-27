James Bond books to be reissued with racist references removed

Gloria Hendry, Roger Moore and Jane Seymour in James Bond film Live and Let Die. Picture: John Kisch Archive/Getty Images

By Radio X

According to reports, a number of words in Ian Fleming's books have been swapped out for more accepted terms.

Ian Fleming's James Bond books are being reissued this year and according to reports, they have been edited to remove racist references.

As reported by The Telegraph, the books about the most famous fictional spy will be republished to mark 70 years since the release of first novel Casino Royale and "sensitivity readers" have been enlisted by Ian Fleming Publications Ltd to review the appropriateness of the works today.

A disclaimer is now set to accompany all the new reprints, which reads: “This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace.“A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set.”

The report states a number of specific examples in which edits have reportedly been made, including sexist references to "blithering women" failing to do to "man's work" and racist references towards black people, which have either been reworked or removed entirely.

The N word, which was used heavily by Fleming in the series, have apparently been removed entirely or replaced by "black person" or "black man".

In a statement to The Telegraph, Ian Fleming Publications said: “We at Ian Fleming Publications reviewed the text of the original Bond books and decided our best course of action was to follow Ian’s lead. We have made changes to Live and Let Die that he himself authorised.

“Following Ian’s approach, we looked at the instances of several racial terms across the books and removed a number of individual words or else swapped them for terms that are more accepted today but in keeping with the period in which the books were written.

"We encourage people to read the books for themselves when the new paperbacks are published in April."

The news comes after it was reported that Road Dahl's children's books are bing rewritten to removed language deemed offensive by the publisher Puffin.

As reported by The Guardian, the publisher hired sensitivity readers to rewrite sections of the author's text to ensure the books are still "continue to be enjoyed by all today".

A note at the end of the copyright page of the latest editions of the books now reads: "The wonderful words of Roald Dahl can transport you to different worlds and introduce you to the most marvellous characters. This book was written many years ago, and so we regularly review the language to ensure that it can continue to be enjoyed by all today.”

A spokesperson for the Roald Dahl Story Company said: “When publishing new print runs of books written years ago, it’s not unusual to review the language used alongside updating other details including a book’s cover and page layout. Our guiding principle throughout has been to maintain the storylines, characters, and the irreverence and sharp-edged spirit of the original text. Any changes made have been small and carefully considered.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been tipped as the next Bond.

According to reports, the British actor has met with the film's producers including chief Barbara Broccoli to discuss taking over the role formerly placed by Daniel Craig.

Sources told Puck News that the meeting went "very well," but added that nothing has been officially confirmed and it is unclear what the next steps will be.

Last month, it was reported that the Bullet Train star had filmed a version of the iconic 007 gunshot opening as part of a "top secret screen test" for the part at Pinewood Studios.

A film source revealed to The Sun: "Aaron has impressed bosses so much that he has filmed one of the franchise’s famous gun barrel teaser scenes, something all the Bond actors do. That move takes him a step closer to signing a deal.

"Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalogue of action films."

