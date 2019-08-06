Jack Whitehall and his dad discover ancestors were a “bag of a**eholes” – and fans can’t cope

The comedian and actor starred in an episode of Who Do You Think You Are? with his dad Michael and fans were tickled by their commentary.

Jack Whitehall and his dad Michael set tongues wagging after their entertaining and refreshing episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

The BBC ancestry-based programme, which delves into the family history of celebrities from all walks of life, saw the comedian and his father discover their relative Thomas Jones Phillips had a checkered past which involved keeping the working classes down.

Jack Whitehall and his father Michael. Picture: David Levenson/Getty Images

Despite finding out Phillips was a Tory and a key figure in the opposition of the Chartist movement - which fought for voting rights for the working class - Jack and his father somehow managed to make the show humorous, with one highlight including the discovery of syphilis.

See some of the best reactions to the episode here...

Many commended Jack Whitehall for being grounded and found his reactions and commentary priceless.

You really come across as a grounded and decent bloke who just happens to be really funny! It was interesting and your reactions were priceless — kevin duffield (@theshortblue) August 5, 2019

This fan thought the show was hilarious, and joked the familial pair were too posh to be good people.

This was so good but not surprising in the slightest! Too posh to be good people 🤣 — Normal Lass (@NormalLass) August 5, 2019

One viewer loved the father and son's passive-aggressive digs at each other...

The poor historians facial reactions to Jack's passive aggressive digs at his Da are the best!!! 😂😂😂#WDYTYA — Eoin Moynihan #FBPE 🇮🇪🔶️🇪🇺 (@Eoin_Moynihan) August 5, 2019

This Twitter user said they'd never laughed so hard at an episode of the family fact-finding session.

I have never laughed so hard at an episode of #WDYTYA #CambridgeAnalytica 😆 — Alison Spring (@FrugalFH) August 5, 2019

And another thought went as far as to call it the "best episode for a long time".

This episode of #wdytya with @jackwhitehall & @fatherwhitehall is tragic, hilarious & fascinating in equal measure. Thank you, gentlemen, for a very entertaining evening. Best episode for a long time! — 🏵 Willsman/Denman ONS 🏵 (@WillsmanOneName) August 5, 2019

And we reckon this was one of the moments they were referring to...

If you’re at a loose end tonight with nothing better to do, this might be worth a watch. Who Do You Think You Are? is on @BBCOne at 9pm. @jackwhitehall #WhoDoYouThinkYouAre pic.twitter.com/cijmzv6avr — Michael Whitehall (@fatherwhitehall) August 5, 2019

Jack summed up the episode pretty succinctly when he took to Twitter to write: "So it turns out the answer to the Question - Who Do You Think You Are? Was: A. an asshole."

So it turns out the answer to the Question - Who Do You Think You Are?

Was: A. an asshole. — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) August 5, 2019

WATCH: Danny Dyer eats cow tongue in Right Royal Family