Jack Whitehall and his dad discover ancestors were a “bag of a**eholes” – and fans can’t cope

6 August 2019, 16:15 | Updated: 6 August 2019, 17:06

The comedian and actor starred in an episode of Who Do You Think You Are? with his dad Michael and fans were tickled by their commentary.

Jack Whitehall and his dad Michael set tongues wagging after their entertaining and refreshing episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

The BBC ancestry-based programme, which delves into the family history of celebrities from all walks of life, saw the comedian and his father discover their relative Thomas Jones Phillips had a checkered past which involved keeping the working classes down.

Jack Whitehall and his father Michael
Jack Whitehall and his father Michael. Picture: David Levenson/Getty Images

Despite finding out Phillips was a Tory and a key figure in the opposition of the Chartist movement - which fought for voting rights for the working class - Jack and his father somehow managed to make the show humorous, with one highlight including the discovery of syphilis.

See some of the best reactions to the episode here...

Many commended Jack Whitehall for being grounded and found his reactions and commentary priceless.

This fan thought the show was hilarious, and joked the familial pair were too posh to be good people.

One viewer loved the father and son's passive-aggressive digs at each other...

This Twitter user said they'd never laughed so hard at an episode of the family fact-finding session.

And another thought went as far as to call it the "best episode for a long time".

And we reckon this was one of the moments they were referring to...

Jack summed up the episode pretty succinctly when he took to Twitter to write: "So it turns out the answer to the Question - Who Do You Think You Are? Was: A. an asshole."

