Jack O'Connell praises "utter gent" Paul Weller who he convinced to let him direct his music video

14 January 2026, 14:00 | Updated: 14 January 2026, 14:09

Jack O'Connell and Paul Weller
Jack O'Connell and Paul Weller. Picture: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sony Pictures, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The 28 Years Later star told The Chris Moyles Show about directing the video for the Modfather's 2024 Nothing single.

Jack O'Connell has talked about directing a video for Paul Weller and described the musician as an "utter gent"

The 28 Years Later star appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week, where he discussed everything from his role in the forthcoming sequel to working with the Jam frontman on his 2024 Nothing video.

"Top draw, man," he said of Weller. "What a guy. He's something else man. Yeah yeah. Utter utter gent, because year we shot with him".

As it turns out, O'Connell was initially asked to star in the video for Weller's single, which features on his 66 album, but he asked if he could direct it instead.

"I took a bit of a liberty," O’Connell remarked to Moyles, who was impressed by his "kahunas" in making the bold request and even getting the legend to star in it too.

"I loved how it turned out man. I really enjoyed the experience. Every second of it. And he agreed to be in it. I didn't know if he was going to be in it at first. We kind of just shot him with this close up and it turned out to be about 80 per cent of what we ended up using 'cause it was so great. He just turned up and delivered because that's how iconic he is. What a guy."

See Jack O'Connell's handiwork Paul Weller's Nothing video below:

Paul Weller - Nothing (Official Video)

Meanwhile, O'Connell - who first found fame in British TV series Skins - has gone on to star in everything from everything from Unbroken (2014) to Sinners (2025).

Asked what he'd be doing if his acting career didn't work out, the actor revealed he could have been set for footballer stardom.

"Probably turning out for a non-league outfit, to be fair, is the reality," he said, laughing that he is now "old in football years."

When Moyles asked if he'd be doing anything else, the Back To Black star admitted: "I'd have probably gone travelling or something. I'd have dreadlocks," adding that he'd probably be "surplus to requirement" without his acting career.

Watch our full interview with Jack O'Connell here:

Jack O'Connell finds it 'liberating' not needing to be liked!

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple hits cinemas from 14th January 2026.

