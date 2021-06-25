Jack Black sprains his ankle during CONAN finale

25 June 2021

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the funnyman talk about his mishap and perform on the show anyway, despite being advised to rest by doctors.

Jack Black helped Conan O'Brien close out his 11-year run on TBS, but surprised audiences when he turned up with a cane and a leg brace.

The actor, comedian and musician had planned on pre-taping a huge musical number for CONAN's final episode in which he would incur a fake injury and get carried out by paramedics.

Ironically, it turns out that the School of Rock star managed to actually sprain his ankle while shooting the scene on set.

Jack Black sprained his ankle on the Conan finale
Jack Black sprained his ankle on the Conan finale. Picture: YouTube/Team Coco

The Tenacious D star revealed "Today, just to be safe, I got an M.R.I. and they were like yeah, no, it's a real sprain. You've got some damage there. You're going to have to take it easy. No dancing, no running, no physical craziness for a while, you're going to have to heal up. And I was so bummed, because I was like, I wanted to be the best guest of all time for your final episode and, instead, I am literally the lamest of all time".

Despite Jack Black's accident, it didn't stop him from actually performing on the show... injury and all.

Watch his reworking of Frank Sinatra's I Did It My Way above and his full appearance here:

Will Ferrell and Seth Conan also made appearances this week to help mark CONAN's final run on the show.

