Grace: When is the next episode of the ITV drama?

ITV's Grace stars John Simm and Richie Campbell. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

The British crime drama series based on the bestselling Roy Grace novels by Peter James aired on Sunday. Find out when it's on next, who stars and more.

Grace burst onto our television screens this Sunday (14 March) and it's fair to say it made an impact.

The new ITV series, which is based on the bestselling novels by Peter James, had audiences squirming in their seats with many finding the buried alive scene too uncomfortable to watch.

The first episode was an adaptation of Dead Simple, which is the first book in the franchise, but what's all the fuss about Grace and why is everyone talking about it?

Find out everything we know about ITV's Grace including its cast, plot, where it was filmed and when to expect the next episode.

Who starred in Grace episode one on ITV?

The first episode of Grace saw John Simm star as DS Roy Grace. He was joined by Richie Campbell who plays DS Branson.

They were joined bt Noughts + Crosses star Rakie Ayola who plays ACC Alison Vosper, Amaka Okafor, who plays DC Emma Jane Boutwood and Laura Elphinstone who plays DS Bella Moy.

What happened in Grace episode one?

As ITV describes in their synopsis, Dead Simple starts "with Grace running enquiries into long forgotten cold cases with little or no prospect of success.

"He is fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts."His unorthodox police methods have come under scrutiny once again and Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most."

He is then introduced to DS Branson, who recruits his help in solving the case of a missing groom.

When is the next episode of Grace on ITV?

The second episode of Grace will focus on Looking Good Dead and will centre around the murder of Tom Bryce, who witnessed a murder after trying to return a CD. ITV has confirmed a second episode is on its way, but no release date has been announced as yet.

How many episodes of Grace have been confirmed by ITV?

So far, only two, two hour episodes of Grace have been confirmed, Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead.

However, 16 books of the Roy Grace franchise have been released so far and a 17th, entitled Left You Dead, is set for release on 13 May this year.

Where is ITV's Grace filmed?

Filming for ITV's Grace took part across various locations in Sussex last year.

Scenes were shot in Brighton, including on its historic pier. Several scenes were shot on Riverdale Road in Hove, including a hit and run scene. John simm was spotted shooting scenes at in Sydney Street in the North Laine Sistroct and the seafront shelter in Western Esplanade, Hove.

Scenes were also shot in a Southern Rail train carriage, the Van Alen building in Marine Parade in Brighton, Woodingdean and Peacehaven.

READ MORE: Line of Duty series 6: Trailer, start date, cast, plot & more