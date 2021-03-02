It's A Sin won't have second season, says Russell T Davies

The creator of the hit Channel 4 series, which told the the arrival of AIDS to the UK, has confirmed that it will not be returning.

It's A Sin will not be returning for a second season, confirmed Russell T Davies.

The Channel 4 mini series, which tells the story of the 80s AIDS crisis and its arrival to the UK, became All 4's biggest ever instant boxset- accumulating 6.5 million views on All4 by the start of February.

However, its creator has explained why it will not be returning because he "said everything (he) wanted to say".

"There isn’t a second season," Russell T Davies told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was lovely. It said everything I wanted to say. The only long-running thing I’ve ever done is Doctor Who and that’s because Doctor Who is designed to be long running."

Davies, who is also known for his work on Queer As Folk and Cucumber reflected on how all three works actually give his take on a "modern gay male".

He explained: "[My shows are] all in the wrong order. If you watch them in order, it would go It's a Sin, Queer as Folk, Cucumber. If you do that, you'll get the story of one man's life. If you mention that the lead character survives through all those three different shows, you've got my take on a modern gay male."

It's A Sin was praised by audiences from all walks of life, but also had some huge support from the stars.

Elton John was one of the most high-profile celebrities to praise the series, calling it "incredibly moving".

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "It’s A Sin is an incredibly moving account of the arrival of AIDS in the U.K. in the 1980’s. Watching it, so many sad and devastating memories came flooding back. Many people were callous, ignorant and cruel. Thank God we have come so far since then."

The Your Song star added: "Hats off to @russelltdavies63 on creating this moving testament to a pivotal and important moment in LGBTQ history. The cast are sublime. Congratulations all round. A TRIUMPH of creativity and humanity."

The series is particularly close to Elton John's heart as an openly gay man who lived through the HIV and AIDS crisis and lost many contemporaries to the disease, including his friends Ryan White and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

In 1992, Elton John came out as gay and in the same year he founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation. He's gone on to raise hundreds of millions of pounds for the cause, hosting galas and balls as well as his famous annual Academy Award Party since 1993.

Elton John was recently joined by Olly Alexander - who stars in the series as Richie Tozer - on his Rocket Hour podcast.

The Years and Years frontman has been instrumental in keeping the conversation going outside of the show, by using his platform to promote HIV testing week last month and raising awareness on the whole.

