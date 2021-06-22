Keith Lemon shares fears Celebrity Juice could be axed

22 June 2021, 13:00 | Updated: 22 June 2021, 13:06

Keith Lemon was spotted today filming scenes, in Hoxton
Keith Lemon shared his fears that Celebrity Juice would be axed. Picture: Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Radio X

By Radio X

The host of the ITV comedy panel game show has shared his fears for its return, but an ITV representative has spoken out.

Keith Lemon has cast doubt about the future of Celebrity Juice.

The comedy panel show - which sees celebs take on hilarious and often filthy tasks - first launched in 2008 and at one point was ITV2's most watched shows.

However, creator and host Lemon - whose real name is Leigh Francis - shared his concerns it would could be axed as it was missed off ITV's Autumn schedule.

So what's the situation? Is Celeb Juice getting cancelled or is it simply not on the ITV schedule yet? Find out below.

Is Celeb Juice getting cancelled?

Leigh Francis shared his worries that the show would be axed one day soon, telling the Daily Star: "It’s not on again this year, which is sad. Will it be back again? Who knows?

"I might have to get a real job. Hopefully we’ll be back next year. If not, it’s been a good ride and we’ve had a good time."

However, as The Mirror reports, a spokesperson for ITV said: "'Celebrity Juice' will be back on ITV2 later in the year."

Why did Holly Willoughby quit Celebrity Juice?

Holly Willoughby quit Celeb Juice to spend more time with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, Bell and Chester.

Fearne Cotton also quit in 2018.

Laura Whitmore
Laura Whitmore is part of the Celeb Juice cast as a team captain. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ned

Who is in the cast of Celebrity Juice?

The most up to date cast of Celeb Juice of course includes Leigh Francis as the host and team captains Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack.

Maya Jama was also announced as a regular panellist in March 2021.

