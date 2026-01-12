When is the next episode of Industry released?

The hit financial series has returned to our screens in both the UK and US but when is the next episode and how do you watch it?

Industry is back on our screens and it's already got fans talking.

The hit financial thriller -created by former investment bankers Mickey Down and Konrad Kray - follows the career and personal life of Harper Stern, played by actress Myha'la.

The series, which includes cast of ensemble actors, including Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Sagar Radia and Ken Leung, is now in its fourth season, making for some addictive watching. The financial drama is on a weekly schedule, but when does it drop on streaming and where can you watch it on each side of the pond?

So when is the next episode of Industry on and how and where can you watch it? Find out below.

Industry series 4 has kicked off this January
Industry series 4 has kicked off this January. Picture: Simon Ridgway/HBO/BBC

When is the next episode of Industry out?

Industry season 4 airs in tandem both in the UK and the US. With the show dropping in the States every Sunday on HBO from 11th January and every Monday on BBC iPlayer from 12th January.

Industry season 4 episode UK release schedule:

  • Episode 1: Tender - Monday 12th January
  • Episode 2: - The Commander and the Grey Lady - Monday 19th January
  • Episode 3: Habseligkeiten - Monday 26th
  • Episode 4: 1000 Yoots, 1 Marilyn - Monday 2nd February
  • Episode 5: Eyes Without a Face - Monday 9th February
  • Episode 6: Dear Henry - Monday 16th February
  • Episode 7: Points of Emphasis - Monday 23rd February
  • Episode 8: Both, And - Monday 2nd March

Industry season 4 episode US release schedule:

  • Episode 1: Tender - Sunday 11th January
  • Episode 2: - The Commander and the Grey Lady - Sunday 18th January
  • Episode 3: Habseligkeiten - Sunday 25th January
  • Episode 4: 1000 Yoots, 1 Marilyn - Sunday 1st February
  • Episode 5: Eyes Without a Face - Sunday 8th February
  • Episode 6: Dear Henry - Sunday 15th February
  • Episode 7: Points of Emphasis - Sunday 23rd February
  • Episode 8: Both, And - Sunday 1st March

