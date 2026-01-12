When is the next episode of Industry released?

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
12 January 2026, 16:46
Industry Series 4 | Official Trailer - BBC
The hit financial series has returned to our screens in both the UK and US but when is the next episode and how do you watch it?
Industry is back on our screens and it's already got fans talking.
The hit financial thriller -created by former investment bankers Mickey Down and Konrad Kray - follows the career and personal life of Harper Stern, played by actress Myha'la.
The series, which includes cast of ensemble actors, including Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Sagar Radia and Ken Leung, is now in its fourth season, making for some addictive watching. The financial drama is on a weekly schedule, but when does it drop on streaming and where can you watch it on each side of the pond?
So when is the next episode of Industry on and how and where can you watch it? Find out below.
Read more:
Industry season 4 airs in tandem both in the UK and the US. With the show dropping in the States every Sunday on HBO from 11th January and every Monday on BBC iPlayer from 12th January.
Industry season 4 episode UK release schedule:
Industry season 4 episode US release schedule:
Read more: