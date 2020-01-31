How many times has Peppa Pig's voice changed?

Harley Bird, the third voice of Peppa Pig. Picture: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Harley Bird is moving on after 13 years in the role of the cartoon character - but it turns out she's actually the third actress to play the part.

If you have young kids, then you're almost certainly familiar with the cosy world of Peppa Pig.

The bossy young animal features in a series of cartoon adventures with her younger brother George, Mummy and Daddy Pig and a whole host of friends. Even Radio X's very own Dominic Byrne has made an appearance in the series, playing Captain Emergency in two episodes.

The cartoon was created by animators Neville Astley and Mark Baker and launched on 31 May 2004 on Channel 5 with the episode Muddy Puddles. Since then, there have been over 250 episodes and the show has been sold around the world. There's even a Peppa Pig World theme park in Hampshire!

The entertainment world was rocked in January 2020 when it was announced that actress Harley Bird was retiring as the voice of Peppa at the grand old age of 18. But it may come as a surprise that Harley was actually the third voice of Peppa. So who were the others?