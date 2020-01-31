How many times has Peppa Pig's voice changed?

31 January 2020, 12:00 | Updated: 31 January 2020, 14:27

Harley Bird, the third voice of Peppa Pig
Harley Bird, the third voice of Peppa Pig. Picture: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Harley Bird is moving on after 13 years in the role of the cartoon character - but it turns out she's actually the third actress to play the part.

If you have young kids, then you're almost certainly familiar with the cosy world of Peppa Pig.

The bossy young animal features in a series of cartoon adventures with her younger brother George, Mummy and Daddy Pig and a whole host of friends. Even Radio X's very own Dominic Byrne has made an appearance in the series, playing Captain Emergency in two episodes.

The cartoon was created by animators Neville Astley and Mark Baker and launched on 31 May 2004 on Channel 5 with the episode Muddy Puddles. Since then, there have been over 250 episodes and the show has been sold around the world. There's even a Peppa Pig World theme park in Hampshire!

The entertainment world was rocked in January 2020 when it was announced that actress Harley Bird was retiring as the voice of Peppa at the grand old age of 18. But it may come as a surprise that Harley was actually the third voice of Peppa. So who were the others?

  1. The first voice of Peppa Pig was Lily Snowden-Fine

    The original voice of the character was the daughter of animators Alison Snowden and David Fine, who worked on the development of Peppa, alongside other series such as Shaun The Sheep. Lily left the show after the first series to move to Toronto in Canada, where she has a distinguished career as an illustrator. Check out her work on her official website.

    View this post on Instagram

    it me

    A post shared by Lily Snowden-Fine (@lilyfine) on

  2. The second voice of Peppa Pig was Cecily Bloom

    When Lily Snowden-Fine moved on, seven year-old Cecily made her debut on 4 September 2006 with the episode Bubbles. While Cecily supplied the voice in the stories, the famous theme song still boasted the original vocal by Lily Snowden-Fine. Cecily moved on after one series when she got too old and went on to study medicine at Cardiff University when she turned 18.

  3. The third voice of Peppa Pig was Harley Bird

    Hailing from Rochdale in Greater Manchester, Harley got the gig as the porcine heroine aged just five years old. On leaving the show after 185 episodes, she claimed that getting the role was "the start of an incredible journey, and I'll never forget my time on the show." The Daily Star claimed that Harley was earning £1,000 an hour to voice the cartoon porker and made the record books as the youngest person to ever win a BAFTA in 2011.

    Neville Astley (Co-Creator of Peppa Pig), Harley Bird (voice of Peppa) and Phil Davies (Producer of Peppa Pig)
    Neville Astley (Co-Creator of Peppa Pig), Harley Bird (voice of Peppa) and Phil Davies (Producer of Peppa Pig). Picture: Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock

  4. The fourth voice of Peppa Pig is Amelie Bea

    On 31 January 2020, it was announced that nine-year-old Amelie was to be the new voice of Peppa in the next series of the cartoon favourite. Ameile's last major role was as Daisy in EastEnders, one of the children fostered by Arshad and Mariam Ahmed. Co-creators Neville Astley and Mark Baker said: "We're delighted to welcome Amelie to the Peppa Pig voice cast and confident that she will continue the strong legacy of the previous Peppa voice actors."

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Peppa Pig finds her new voice as long-time actress steps down
James Corden on The Late Late Show on James Corden

James Corden sought therapy for turning into a "brat" after fame went to his head
Skunk Anansie's Skin and The Duck from The Masked Singer

VIDEO: Is Skunk Anansie's Skin the Duck on The Masked Singer? Find out everything we know here...

Music News

Ant and Dec win best presenter award at NTAs for 19th year running
Billie Eilish

The 2020 GRAMMY Awards: Nominees, date & time of the ceremony & how to watch in the UK

Music News

Latest On Radio X

Gorillaz release single with Slaves and slowthai

WATCH: Gorillaz share Momentary Bliss track featuring slowthai & Slaves

Gorillaz

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Radio X's O2 Academy Sheffield gig

Truck Festival 2020: Headliners, line-up, dates, tickets

Truck Festival 2020

Christopher Walken in Fatboy Slim's Weapon Of Choice video

The most memorable cameos in music videos

Features

Florence Welch, Alex Turner, Brandon Flowers and Karen O

Are these the best live acts of the 2000s?

Features

Global Awards Tickets On Sale Now!

The Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk: tickets on sale now!

Music News

DMA's band image

DMA'S announce new 2020 UK & Irish dates as Life is a Game of Changing video is released

Music News