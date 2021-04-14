Jennifer Aniston's rep responds to baby claims

Jennifer Aniston at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

By Radio X

This week saw rumours circulate that the actress revealed she'd adopted a baby during the Friends reunion special, but a spokesperson has dismissed the claims.

This week has seen reports that Jennifer Aniston had adopted a baby.

The Friends actress has constantly hit the headlines throughout her career, but new rumours suggested she broke the news to her own cast mates at the shooting for a Friends reunion special.

However, Aniston's rep has since spoken out.

So does Jennifer Aniston have any baby news? Has she adopted a child and if not what has she said about the rumours? What are Jennifer's views on motherhood on the whole and what more do we know about the Friends reunion show?

Find out below.

Jennifer Aniston during Walt Disney Television's Coverage of The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards. Picture: ABC via Getty Images

Is Jennifer Aniston adopting a baby?

This week saw rumours swirl that the Friends actress was in the process of adopting a baby. It was claimed by Closer magazine that the 52-year-old actress told her former castmates Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry during filming of the Friends reunion that she was adopting a baby girl from a Mexican orphanage.

Perez Hilton added fuel to the flames by saying he thought it was a "done deal". He told Closer magazine: "I think she may have announced it to her friends as the adoption has already happened. She would only tell the cast if it was a done deal - if the paperwork is done and there's no chance of it falling through.

"It is a joyous thing, so why not? And as a first-time mum, she’ll have needed their support."

What is Jennifer Aniston's response to the baby adoption claims?

Aniston's representative has shut down the rumours about her adoption plans. In a short statement to E! News the spokesperson said: "The story is a fabrication and false."

It has since been reported that The Morning Show actress is set to be a great aunt as Eilish Melick - the daughter of Jennifer's half-bother John Melick II - is pregnant with her first child.

Taking to Instagram last month, her niece displayed her baby bump with the caption: "Oooh baby, baby".

QUIZ: Which Friends character are you?

What has Jennifer Aniston said about children in the past?

In 2016, Jennifer Aniston finally decided to address the numerous claims that she was pregnant or having a child and slammed the media scrutiny placed on women who choose not to have children.

She wrote on The Huffington Post: "I have grown tired of being part of this narrative. Yes, I may become a mother some day, and since I’m laying it all out there, if I ever do, I will be the first to let you know. But I’m not in pursuit of motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way, as our celebrity news culture would lead us all to believe."

READ MORE: Courtney Cox is Jennifer Aniston's double as she wishes her Happy Birthday on Instagram