Jennifer Aniston's rep responds to baby claims

14 April 2021, 11:14 | Updated: 14 April 2021, 11:31

Jennifer Aniston at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Jennifer Aniston at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Radio X

By Radio X

This week saw rumours circulate that the actress revealed she'd adopted a baby during the Friends reunion special, but a spokesperson has dismissed the claims.

This week has seen reports that Jennifer Aniston had adopted a baby.

The Friends actress has constantly hit the headlines throughout her career, but new rumours suggested she broke the news to her own cast mates at the shooting for a Friends reunion special.

However, Aniston's rep has since spoken out.

So does Jennifer Aniston have any baby news? Has she adopted a child and if not what has she said about the rumours? What are Jennifer's views on motherhood on the whole and what more do we know about the Friends reunion show?

Find out below.

Jennifer Aniston during Walt Disney Television's Coverage of The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards
Jennifer Aniston during Walt Disney Television's Coverage of The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards. Picture: ABC via Getty Images

Is Jennifer Aniston adopting a baby?

This week saw rumours swirl that the Friends actress was in the process of adopting a baby. It was claimed by Closer magazine that the 52-year-old actress told her former castmates Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry during filming of the Friends reunion that she was adopting a baby girl from a Mexican orphanage.

Perez Hilton added fuel to the flames by saying he thought it was a "done deal". He told Closer magazine: "I think she may have announced it to her friends as the adoption has already happened. She would only tell the cast if it was a done deal - if the paperwork is done and there's no chance of it falling through.

"It is a joyous thing, so why not? And as a first-time mum, she’ll have needed their support."

What is Jennifer Aniston's response to the baby adoption claims?

Aniston's representative has shut down the rumours about her adoption plans. In a short statement to E! News the spokesperson said: "The story is a fabrication and false." 

It has since been reported that The Morning Show actress is set to be a great aunt as Eilish Melick - the daughter of Jennifer's half-bother John Melick II - is pregnant with her first child.

Taking to Instagram last month, her niece displayed her baby bump with the caption: "Oooh baby, baby".

QUIZ: Which Friends character are you?

What has Jennifer Aniston said about children in the past?

In 2016, Jennifer Aniston finally decided to address the numerous claims that she was pregnant or having a child and slammed the media scrutiny placed on women who choose not to have children.

She wrote on The Huffington Post: "I have grown tired of being part of this narrative. Yes, I may become a mother some day, and since I’m laying it all out there, if I ever do, I will be the first to let you know. But I’m not in pursuit of motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way, as our celebrity news culture would lead us all to believe."

READ MORE: Courtney Cox is Jennifer Aniston's double as she wishes her Happy Birthday on Instagram

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Pete Bennett speaks about former girlfriend and fellow Big Brother contestant on GMB

GMB viewers praise Pete Bennett for tribute to Nikki Grahame

Dave Grohl talks about the importance of touring in his WHAT DRIVES US doc

Watch the trailer for Dave Grohl's WHAT DRIVES US documentary

Foo Fighters

The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria apologises for his part in 'structural racism' by voicing Apu in the show

Nikki Grahame's former Big Brother housemate Pete Bennett says 'we've lost a family member' following her death aged 38

Nikki Grahame, Big Brother contestant who found fame on the show in 2006, has died aged 38, agent confirms

Latest On Radio X

David Bowie in 1983 on his Serious Moonlight tour

How David Bowie’s Let’s Dance album nearly caused a rift with his Tony Visconti

The Killers took their name from ONE of these things. But which one?

QUIZ: Where did these famous bands get their names from?

Quizzes

Royal Blood share their Boilermaker video

Royal Blood share Boilermaker video

Royal Blood

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl in the video for Eazy Sleazy

Mick Jagger unveils lockdown song featuring Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters

AC/DC's Brian Johnson in 2016

AC/DC's Brian Johnson announces new autobiography The Lives of Brian

Bruce Dickinson launches Iron Maiden's Trooper beer back in 2013

10 rock bands with their own beers

Features